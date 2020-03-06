Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

March 6, 2020 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Soccer star Ronaldinho was arrested Friday night in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital after authorities said he entered the country with falsified documents.

The 39-year-old Brazilian and his brother, Roberto Assis, were taken to a police station in Asunción shortly before 10 p.m. local time, Paraguay’s prosecutors office said in a statement.

Ronaldinho’s lawyer Sérgio Queiroz confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press and said his legal team in Paraguay has filed an injunction to release the former footballer and his brother.

Shortly before the arrests Queiroz told the AP the 2002 World Cup winner and former Barcelona star was preparing to take a flight back to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives.

Advertisement

Ronaldinho and Assis testified for six hours earlier about the false Paraguayan documents found in their possession on Wednesday. The Brazilians said they had come to Asunción for business reasons.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessmen, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been jailed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers