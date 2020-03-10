Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 4, Athletics 2

March 10, 2020 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 6 3 Totals 35 2 10 2
N.Lopez ss 3 1 2 2 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
G.Cncel 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 1 0 0 0
Strling cf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 1 0
J.Gzman ss 0 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
J.Soler dh 3 1 2 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0
E.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Heim ph 1 0 0 0
A.Mller rf 1 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 1 1
E.Mejia 3b 4 0 1 1 Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0
Mlendez c 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 2 0
S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 J.Krzan lf 1 0 0 0
Arteaga 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Allen c 3 0 2 1
Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Freeman c 1 0 1 0
N.Heath lf 3 1 1 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Goins 2b 0 0 0 0
Dchmann rf 4 0 1 0
Kansas City 210 000 010 4
Oakland 100 100 000 2

E_Heath (1), Mateo (1), Barreto 2 (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Canha (3). HR_Lopez (1). SB_Guzman (1), Heath 2 (5). CS_Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez W, 2-0 2 3 1 1 0 2
Griffin H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 4
Sparkman H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lovelady H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hernandez H, 2 1 3 0 0 0 1
Kalish H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Marte S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Fiers L, 1-2 5 5 3 2 1 3
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino 1 1 1 1 1 2
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 2

Balk_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Mark Carlson Second, Gerry Davis Third, Doug Edding.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_5,211

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)