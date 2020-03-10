Royals 4, Athletics 2

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 6 3 Totals 35 2 10 2 N.Lopez ss 3 1 2 2 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0 G.Cncel 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 1 0 0 0 Strling cf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Gzman ss 0 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 2 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Heim ph 1 0 0 0 A.Mller rf 1 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 1 1 E.Mejia 3b 4 0 1 1 Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 Mlendez c 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 2 0 S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 J.Krzan lf 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Allen c 3 0 2 1 Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Freeman c 1 0 1 0 N.Heath lf 3 1 1 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Goins 2b 0 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 4 0 1 0

Kansas City 210 000 010 — 4 Oakland 100 100 000 — 2

E_Heath (1), Mateo (1), Barreto 2 (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Canha (3). HR_Lopez (1). SB_Guzman (1), Heath 2 (5). CS_Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lopez W, 2-0 2 3 1 1 0 2 Griffin H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 4 Sparkman H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lovelady H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Hernandez H, 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 Kalish H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Marte S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

Oakland Fiers L, 1-2 5 5 3 2 1 3 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 1 1 1 1 2 McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 2

Balk_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Mark Carlson Second, Gerry Davis Third, Doug Edding.

T_2:50. A_5,211

