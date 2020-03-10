Royals 4, Athletics 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gzman ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Mejia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Heath lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Goins 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dchmann rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|210
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Oakland
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Heath (1), Mateo (1), Barreto 2 (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Canha (3). HR_Lopez (1). SB_Guzman (1), Heath 2 (5). CS_Grossman (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez W, 2-0
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Griffin H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Sparkman H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hernandez H, 2
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kalish H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers L, 1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Balk_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Mark Carlson Second, Gerry Davis Third, Doug Edding.
T_2:50. A_5,211
