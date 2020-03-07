Royals 7, Reds 2

Cincinnati Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 36 7 12 7 Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0 N.Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 Cedrola cf 1 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 McBroom lf 4 1 2 2 Dvidson 1b 1 1 1 0 Merrell ss 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 1 2 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 0 0 0 0 De Leon 2b 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 2 N.Snzel dh 3 0 0 0 G.Cncel 1b 1 0 1 0 I.Isbel ph 1 1 1 2 Rynolds 3b 2 1 1 1 C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0 Lbrtore c 2 0 1 0 E.Mejia 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Chvez ss 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 2 2 0 Schbler lf 2 0 0 0 J.Gzman 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Bltre lf 1 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 4 0 1 1 Rdrguez 3b 2 0 2 0 LValley 3b 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 000 002 — 2 Kansas City 006 001 00x — 7

DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Rodriguez (2), Perez (1). 3B_Lopez (1), Heath (1). HR_Isabel (1), McBroom (3), O’Hearn (3), Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gray L, 1-1 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 3 Finnegan 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 1 2 1 1 0 1 Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 1 5

Kansas City Duffy W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 6 Kennedy 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Tillo 1 1 0 0 1 1 Fillmyer 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_Lorenzen, Tillo.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:41. A_6,167

