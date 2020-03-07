Listen Live Sports

Royals 7, Reds 2

March 7, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 36 7 12 7
Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0 N.Lopez ss 4 1 2 1
Cedrola cf 1 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0
J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 McBroom lf 4 1 2 2
Dvidson 1b 1 1 1 0 Merrell ss 1 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 1 2 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 3 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 0 0 0 0
De Leon 2b 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 2
N.Snzel dh 3 0 0 0 G.Cncel 1b 1 0 1 0
I.Isbel ph 1 1 1 2 Rynolds 3b 2 1 1 1
C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0
Lbrtore c 2 0 1 0 E.Mejia 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Chvez ss 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 2 2 0
Schbler lf 2 0 0 0 J.Gzman 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Bltre lf 1 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 4 0 1 1
Rdrguez 3b 2 0 2 0
LValley 3b 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 002 2
Kansas City 006 001 00x 7

DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Rodriguez (2), Perez (1). 3B_Lopez (1), Heath (1). HR_Isabel (1), McBroom (3), O’Hearn (3), Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray L, 1-1 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 3
Finnegan 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jones 1 2 1 1 0 1
Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 1 5
Kansas City
Duffy W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 6
Kennedy 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tillo 1 1 0 0 1 1
Fillmyer 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_Lorenzen, Tillo.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:41. A_6,167

