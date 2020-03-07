Royals 7, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cedrola cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dvidson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrell ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Brnes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Leon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|N.Snzel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|I.Isbel ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rynolds 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Csali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lbrtore c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Chvez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Schbler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gzman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Bltre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LValley 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|006
|001
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Rodriguez (2), Perez (1). 3B_Lopez (1), Heath (1). HR_Isabel (1), McBroom (3), O’Hearn (3), Reynolds (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Finnegan
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lorenzen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy W, 1-0
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kennedy
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Lorenzen, Tillo.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Chad Whitso.
T_2:41. A_6,167
