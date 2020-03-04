Royals 9, Padres 7

Kansas City San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 36 7 7 6 Rynolds ss 3 1 1 0 To.Pham dh 3 0 1 2 J.Gzman ss 2 1 1 1 O.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier dh 2 1 1 2 E.Qiroz ph 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 4 0 0 1 Kha.Lee ph 1 0 0 0 Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 1 2 W.Myers 1b 3 0 3 0 Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler pr 2 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 1 0 0 Olvares rf 5 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 3 1 0 0 K.Isbel lf 4 1 1 1 Lagares lf 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Gttys pr 1 1 0 0 Arteaga 3b 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0 Phllips cf 4 1 2 0 B.Vlera pr 1 1 0 0 N.Heath rf 4 1 2 1 F.Mejia c 1 1 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 1 0 1 A.Hdges c 2 1 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 Trmmell cf 4 2 2 3

Kansas City 600 003 000 — 9 San Diego 030 004 000 — 7

E_Jones (1), Gutierrez (2), Dini (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Isbel (1), Pham (1), Myers 2 (2), Trammell (3). HR_Dozier (1). SB_Merrell (3), Heath 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Montgomery W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 2 0 Hahn 1 1 0 0 0 0 Lovelady H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hill 0 2 4 4 2 0 Marte H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 Fillmyer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rosario S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

San Diego Morejon L, 0-1 1-3 5 6 6 1 0 Guerra 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 3 Baez 2 1 0 0 1 1 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Patino 1 3 3 3 1 2 Radke 1 0 0 0 0 3 Feigl 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Marte, Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Ed Hickox Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Gabe Morale.

T_3:03. A_3,346

