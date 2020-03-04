Royals 9, Padres 7

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|9
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|7
|6
|
|Rynolds ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|To.Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Gzman ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|O.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.Qiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kha.Lee ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|W.Myers 1b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olvares rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lagares lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Gttys pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Vlera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|F.Mejia c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Kansas City
|600
|003
|000
|—
|9
|San Diego
|030
|004
|000
|—
|7
E_Jones (1), Gutierrez (2), Dini (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Isbel (1), Pham (1), Myers 2 (2), Trammell (3). HR_Dozier (1). SB_Merrell (3), Heath 2 (3).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Hahn
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovelady H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Marte H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fillmyer H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosario S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morejon L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patino
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Radke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Feigl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Marte, Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Ed Hickox Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Gabe Morale.
T_3:03. A_3,346
