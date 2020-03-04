Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 9, Padres 7

March 4, 2020 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 36 7 7 6
Rynolds ss 3 1 1 0 To.Pham dh 3 0 1 2
J.Gzman ss 2 1 1 1 O.Mller ph 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier dh 2 1 1 2 E.Qiroz ph 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 4 0 0 1
Kha.Lee ph 1 0 0 0 Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0
S.Perez c 4 0 1 2 W.Myers 1b 3 0 3 0
Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler pr 2 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 2 1 0 0 Olvares rf 5 0 0 0
T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 3 1 0 0
K.Isbel lf 4 1 1 1 Lagares lf 2 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Gttys pr 1 1 0 0
Arteaga 3b 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0
Phllips cf 4 1 2 0 B.Vlera pr 1 1 0 0
N.Heath rf 4 1 2 1 F.Mejia c 1 1 0 0
N.Lopez 2b 2 1 0 1 A.Hdges c 2 1 1 0
Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 Trmmell cf 4 2 2 3
Kansas City 600 003 000 9
San Diego 030 004 000 7

E_Jones (1), Gutierrez (2), Dini (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Isbel (1), Pham (1), Myers 2 (2), Trammell (3). HR_Dozier (1). SB_Merrell (3), Heath 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Montgomery W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 2 0
Hahn 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lovelady H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hill 0 2 4 4 2 0
Marte H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Fillmyer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rosario S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Morejon L, 0-1 1-3 5 6 6 1 0
Guerra 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 3
Baez 2 1 0 0 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Patino 1 3 3 3 1 2
Radke 1 0 0 0 0 3
Feigl 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Marte, Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Ed Hickox Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Gabe Morale.

Advertisement

T_3:03. A_3,346

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise