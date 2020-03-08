S. Utah 85, Montana 80, OT

S. UTAH (16-15)

Adams 5-7 2-4 12, Fausett 3-5 2-2 8, Knight 3-8 8-11 14, Marin 1-4 2-2 5, Oluyitan 6-9 3-3 17, Butler 4-10 7-11 17, Long 2-10 8-8 12, Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, N’Diaye 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-56 32-43 85.

MONTANA (18-13)

Carter-Hollinger 3-4 0-0 6, Samuelson 4-8 3-4 12, Falls 1-5 0-0 2, Manuel 6-19 5-5 19, Pridgett 10-17 6-10 27, Vazquez 1-4 2-2 5, Owens 1-6 2-2 5, Egun 1-2 1-3 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 19-26 80.

Halftime_Montana 41-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-15 (Butler 2-5, Oluyitan 2-5, Marin 1-1, Fausett 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Long 0-2), Montana 7-18 (Manuel 2-5, Egun 1-1, Pridgett 1-2, Vazquez 1-2, Owens 1-3, Samuelson 1-4, Falls 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams, Oluyitan, Carter-Hollinger, Pridgett. Rebounds_S. Utah 41 (Adams 12), Montana 30 (Carter-Hollinger 8). Assists_S. Utah 9 (Knight 3), Montana 14 (Pridgett 8). Total Fouls_S. Utah 26, Montana 30. A_5,052 (7,321).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.