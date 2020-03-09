Sac State faces Weber State in Big Sky tourney

No. 9 seed Sacramento State (15-14, 8-12) vs. No. 8 seed Weber State (12-19, 8-12)

Big Sky Conference Tourney First Round, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State is set to match up against Weber State in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when the Wildcats shot 53.5 percent from the field while limiting Sacramento State to just 41.8 percent en route to a four-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 21.1 points while Cody John has put up 14.9 points. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while Bryce Fowler has put up 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 33.7 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 69.

FLOOR SPACING: Sacramento State’s Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa has attempted 150 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Sacramento State defense has held opponents to just 59.9 points per game, the sixth-lowest in Division I. Weber State has given up an average of 71.5 points through 31 games (ranked 211th, nationally).

