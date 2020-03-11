Sacramento St. 62, Weber St. 54

SACRAMENTO ST. (16-14)

Patton 2-6 0-0 4, Fowler 5-11 2-4 15, B.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 4-11 2-2 13, Nwachukwu 7-11 0-2 16, Jacobs 1-8 4-4 6, Esposito 2-10 0-0 6, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-12 62.

WEBER ST. (12-20)

Fuller 1-1 0-0 2, Kozak 3-12 0-1 7, K.Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Harding 10-21 12-14 33, John 3-10 2-2 8, Zdor 0-1 2-2 2, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 18-21 54.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 10-23 (Fowler 3-5, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 3-7, Esposito 2-3, Nwachukwu 2-4, Jacobs 0-4), Weber St. 2-14 (Kozak 1-6, Harding 1-8). Fouled Out_Patton, Zdor. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 33 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 10), Weber St. 31 (Kozak 11). Assists_Sacramento St. 12 (B.Davis 4), Weber St. 3 (K.Davis 2). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 19, Weber St. 15.

