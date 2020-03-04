Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57

SAINT LOUIS (22-8)

Bell 3-5 2-2 8, French 4-6 0-4 8, Collins 2-6 2-4 7, Goodwin 6-11 1-5 13, Weaver 1-6 0-0 3, Perkins 8-14 7-12 25, Hargrove 2-2 0-0 5, Hankton 0-1 0-0 0, Hightower 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 12-27 69.

GEORGE MASON (15-15)

Oduro 4-7 2-2 11, Wilson 2-7 1-3 6, Hartwell 3-5 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-1 8, Miller 3-12 5-6 13, Greene 3-10 2-3 9, Mar 1-3 1-2 3, Calixte 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 11-17 57.

Halftime_George Mason 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 5-14 (Perkins 2-5, Hargrove 1-1, Collins 1-2, Weaver 1-5, Goodwin 0-1), George Mason 6-21 (Miller 2-6, Hartwell 1-3, Oduro 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Greene 1-5, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_Saint Louis 32 (Goodwin 8), George Mason 26 (Miller, Greene 5). Assists_Saint Louis 13 (Collins 4), George Mason 8 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 22, George Mason 21.

