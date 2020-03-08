Listen Live Sports

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89, Pepperdine 82, 2OT

March 8, 2020 3:59 am
 
PEPPERDINE (16-16)

Ka.Edwards 2-3 0-0 4, Ke.Edwards 8-14 2-4 21, Altman 2-6 0-0 6, Chavez 1-6 0-0 2, Ross 13-29 10-11 43, Ohia Obioha 1-1 2-2 4, K.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Stormo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-17 82.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (25-7)

Fitts 3-8 4-6 11, Fotu 3-5 0-0 6, Ford 17-30 3-4 42, Krebs 2-10 2-3 7, Kuhse 4-10 2-4 11, Bowen 3-4 0-0 6, Ducas 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 13-19 89.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 12-25 (Ross 7-13, Ke.Edwards 3-7, Altman 2-3, Polk 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8-27 (Ford 5-12, Kuhse 1-3, Fitts 1-4, Krebs 1-6, Bowen 0-1, Ducas 0-1). Fouled Out_Ross. Rebounds_Pepperdine 34 (Ke.Edwards 10), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37 (Fotu, Kuhse 8). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Ross 5), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Kuhse 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 16. A_4,350 (9,500).

