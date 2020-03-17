Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saints have 4 starters who are entering free agency

March 17, 2020 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

New Orleans Saints (13-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, G Andrus Peat, WR Ted Ginn Jr., LB A.J. Klein, CB P.J. Williams, RB Dwayne Washington, G Patrick Omameh, LB Stephone Anthony, LB Manti Teo, DE Noah Spence, S D.J. Swearinger, CB Johnson Badmosi, LB Josh Martin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Taysom Hill, OL Cameron Tom, CB Justin Hardee, WR Austin Carr.

NEEDS: While QB Drew Brees agreed to new deal and Saints are expected to keep Taysom Hill, chances of retaining Teddy Bridgewater are slim. New Orleans also must decide whether to keep Andrus Peat at starting left guard or look for another way to shore up offensive line. Vonn Bell coming off best season as he enters free agency. Complicating matters, key starters such as RB Alvin Kamara, RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore are entering contract years, when some players choose to hold out for extensions.

Advertisement

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5 million.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins