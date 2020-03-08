San Francisco 72, Pacific 54

SAN FRANCISCO (22-11)

Raitanen 1-1 3-3 6, Lull 8-12 0-0 16, Bouyea 4-10 3-4 11, Minlend 7-12 5-6 21, Ratinho 2-5 0-3 5, Jurkatamm 0-0 0-2 0, Shabazz 3-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 2-2 0-0 5, Kunen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 11-18 72.

PACIFIC (23-10)

Tripp 10-23 9-13 29, Hampshire 0-1 0-1 0, Jenkins 1-6 0-0 2, Moore 2-8 1-2 5, Vereen 0-3 2-2 2, Chivichyan 4-9 0-0 12, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Price-Noel 0-4 0-0 0, Fritz 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Finstuen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 12-18 54.

Halftime_San Francisco 36-35. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 7-14 (Minlend 2-2, Shabazz 2-5, Raitanen 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Ratinho 1-2, Lull 0-1, Bouyea 0-2), Pacific 4-18 (Chivichyan 4-8, Bailey 0-1, Tripp 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Moore 0-2, Price-Noel 0-2, Vereen 0-2). Rebounds_San Francisco 33 (Raitanen 8), Pacific 30 (Tripp 14). Assists_San Francisco 15 (Bouyea 4), Pacific 5 (Tripp 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, Pacific 17.

