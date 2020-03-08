Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 72, Pacific 54

March 8, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (22-11)

Raitanen 1-1 3-3 6, Lull 8-12 0-0 16, Bouyea 4-10 3-4 11, Minlend 7-12 5-6 21, Ratinho 2-5 0-3 5, Jurkatamm 0-0 0-2 0, Shabazz 3-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 2-2 0-0 5, Kunen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 11-18 72.

PACIFIC (23-10)

Tripp 10-23 9-13 29, Hampshire 0-1 0-1 0, Jenkins 1-6 0-0 2, Moore 2-8 1-2 5, Vereen 0-3 2-2 2, Chivichyan 4-9 0-0 12, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Price-Noel 0-4 0-0 0, Fritz 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Finstuen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 12-18 54.

Halftime_San Francisco 36-35. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 7-14 (Minlend 2-2, Shabazz 2-5, Raitanen 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Ratinho 1-2, Lull 0-1, Bouyea 0-2), Pacific 4-18 (Chivichyan 4-8, Bailey 0-1, Tripp 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Moore 0-2, Price-Noel 0-2, Vereen 0-2). Rebounds_San Francisco 33 (Raitanen 8), Pacific 30 (Tripp 14). Assists_San Francisco 15 (Bouyea 4), Pacific 5 (Tripp 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, Pacific 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in