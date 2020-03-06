San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-21)

Leaupepe 2-7 7-7 12, Scott 6-15 6-9 19, Jawara 2-5 0-0 6, Johansson 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 4-6 0-0 8, Alipiev 2-5 0-0 4, dos Anjos 1-2 0-0 2, Dortch 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Nekic 0-1 0-0 0, Zivanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-16 53.

SAN FRANCISCO (21-11)

Raitanen 2-4 2-2 7, Lull 4-7 4-4 12, Bouyea 3-8 2-3 8, Minlend 7-10 2-4 16, Ratinho 5-11 0-1 12, Shabazz 2-4 5-7 10, Jurkatamm 1-1 0-0 2, Ryuny 2-4 0-0 6, Kunen 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Visser 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-58 15-21 82.

Halftime_San Francisco 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 4-12 (Jawara 2-3, Scott 1-1, Leaupepe 1-2, Alipiev 0-1, Bell 0-1, Johansson 0-1, Nekic 0-1, Williams 0-2), San Francisco 7-25 (Ryuny 2-4, Ratinho 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Raitanen 1-3, Shabazz 1-3, Kunen 0-1, Minlend 0-2, Bouyea 0-3). Fouled Out_Bell. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 23 (Scott 10), San Francisco 37 (Lull 10). Assists_Loyola Marymount 7 (Scott 4), San Francisco 14 (Minlend 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 17, San Francisco 17.

