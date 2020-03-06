Listen Live Sports

Santa Clara 76, Portland 62

March 6, 2020 1:40 am
 
PORTLAND (9-23)

Diabate 1-4 0-0 2, Tryon 4-6 1-2 11, Adams 6-9 1-2 13, Porter 3-8 3-4 12, Walker 4-13 6-7 15, Ferebee 2-6 0-0 4, Fahrensohn 1-5 0-0 3, Harewood 1-4 0-0 2, Akwuba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-15 62.

SANTA CLARA (20-12)

Justice 2-6 0-0 4, Mitchell 6-10 4-5 17, Bediako 4-7 2-2 10, Eaddy 4-11 2-4 13, J.Williams 4-8 0-1 9, Wertz 4-9 3-4 13, Vrankic 1-2 6-6 8, G.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 17-22 76.

Halftime_Santa Clara 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-24 (Porter 3-4, Tryon 2-4, Fahrensohn 1-5, Walker 1-7, Diabate 0-1, Harewood 0-1, Adams 0-2), Santa Clara 7-27 (Eaddy 3-10, Wertz 2-7, Mitchell 1-3, J.Williams 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Justice 0-2). Fouled Out_Diabate, Akwuba, J.Williams. Rebounds_Portland 28 (Tryon 8), Santa Clara 39 (Justice 9). Assists_Portland 8 (Adams, Ferebee 3), Santa Clara 18 (Justice, Wertz 5). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Santa Clara 16. A_1,983 (9,500).

