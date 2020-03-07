Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 7, 2020 5:10 pm
 
EAST

Alabama St. 4, MVSU 2

Albany 5-3, Manhattan 2-8

Army 5, Ill.-Chicago 1

CCSU 5, Stony Brook 3

Delaware 2, Rider 1

Fordham 5, Iona 1

Lafayette 6, Towson 2

LIU 15, Saint Peters 1

Monmouth 3, George Washington 1

Navy 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Ohio St. 13, Harvard 1

Sacred Heart 3, Yale 2

Villanova 4, Bucknell 1

Winthrop 7, George Mason 4

SOUTH

Central Michigan 5, North Florida 2

Davidson 2, Siena 0

Duke 4, Florida St. 3

E. Kentucky 6, Norfolk St. 0

Furman 14, Campbell 3

Kennesaw St. 2, Brown 0

Marist 5, Ohio 2

Marshall 3-2, Akron 1-1

NC State 6, Virginia 2

Purdue- Fort Wayne 9, Longwood 4

Troy 5, Samford 3

U Conn 20, Presbyterian 1

UAB 9, Toledo 5

UNC-Asheville 3, Coppin St. 2, 10 innings

UNC-Greensboro 16, Md.-Eastern Shore 3

W. Kentucky 11, Purdue 2

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 8, E. Michigan 1

Creighton 6, Portland 1

Dayton 4, N. Kentucky 3

Jacksonville St. 6, E. Illinois 4

Miami (Ohio) 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Nebraska 7, Columbia 3

W. Michigan 3, St. Bonaventure 2

SOUTHWEST

Texas 4, Cal St.-Fullerton 3

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 19, NJIT 0

WEST

N. Colorado 5, N. Dakota St. 4

Pepperdine 7, Michigan 4

