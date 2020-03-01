Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

March 1, 2020 1:55 am
 
EAST

RIT 5, Air Force 3

Canisius 6, Mercyhurst 0

Niagara 5, Robert Morris 2

Bentley 6, Holy Cross 2

American International 4, Army 1

Brown 2 Princeton 0

RPI 4, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0

Cornell 5, Clarkson 1

Providence 3, Maine 2

Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 2

Harvard 4, Union 1

UMass 4, UConn 3

UMass Lowell 3, New Hampshire 2

Vermont 3, Northeastern 1

Boston College 4, Boston U. 1

SOUTH

Bowling Green 4, Ala. Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Michigan 2, Minnesota 1

Michigan St. 2, Notre Dame 2, OT (tie), Notre Dame wins SO 1-0

Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 3, OT (tie), Wisconsin wins SO 1-0

Denver 5, St. Cloud St. 2

Miami 4, Omaha 0

North Dakota 2, W. Michigan 1, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 2

N. Michigan 3 Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 1

WEST

Minn. Duluth 6, Colorado College 1

Alaska 6, Alaska Anchorage 1

