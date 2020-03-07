Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
State Quarterfinal=
Fairmont Heights 90, Havre de Grace 88
Lake Clifton 79, Catoctin 32
Oakland Southern 59, Surrattsville 58
Class 2A=
State Quarterfinal=
Frederick Douglass 69, Thomas Stone 68
New Town 70, Liberty 50
Oakdale 71, Elkton 60
Wicomico 67, Dunbar 58
Class 3A=
State Quarterfinal=
Atholton 68, C. Milton Wright 62
Baltimore Poly 80, Frederick 43
Northeast – AA 68, Wilde Lake 60
St. Charles 69, Watkins Mill 44
Class 4A=
State Quarterfinal=
Parkville 74, Winston Churchill 64
Richard Montgomery 77, Arundel 55
Springbrook 75, Bladensburg 62
Wise 72, Annapolis 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crisfield vs. Edmondson-Westside, susp.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
State Quarterfinal=
Oakland Southern 72, National Academy Foundation 28
