Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

March 7, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

State Quarterfinal=

Fairmont Heights 90, Havre de Grace 88

Advertisement

Lake Clifton 79, Catoctin 32

Oakland Southern 59, Surrattsville 58

Class 2A=

State Quarterfinal=

Frederick Douglass 69, Thomas Stone 68

New Town 70, Liberty 50

Oakdale 71, Elkton 60

Wicomico 67, Dunbar 58

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Class 3A=

State Quarterfinal=

Atholton 68, C. Milton Wright 62

Baltimore Poly 80, Frederick 43

Northeast – AA 68, Wilde Lake 60

St. Charles 69, Watkins Mill 44

Class 4A=

State Quarterfinal=

Parkville 74, Winston Churchill 64

Richard Montgomery 77, Arundel 55

Springbrook 75, Bladensburg 62

Wise 72, Annapolis 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crisfield vs. Edmondson-Westside, susp.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

State Quarterfinal=

Oakland Southern 72, National Academy Foundation 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise