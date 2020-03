By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB Edmond Robinson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced exclusive rights free agent S Rolan Milligan signed tender.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Dakota Dozier.

SAN FRANCISC 49ERS — Re-signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year deal.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Ryan Smith.

