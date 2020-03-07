Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Double A Trenton.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Returned RHP Brandon Bailey to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett to Omaha and Carlos Hernandez to Wilmington. Assigned Ps Conner Greene, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Re-assigned RHPs Uceta Adonis, Ryley Gilliam minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Paul Blackburn. Optioned OFS Luis Barerra and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas. Reassigned C Collin Theroux to Minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned LHP Iam McKinney to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGER — Reassigned PF Henry Ramos to minor league camp.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Suspended D Chris Begras for two games for illegal check to the head of an opponent in game vs. Bridgeport on March 6.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Binghamton (AHL).
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Signed Margaret Purce to one-year contract with one-year option.
CHARLOTTE 49ers— Added Camryn Upshaw from Marcus High School in Flower Mound Texas.
