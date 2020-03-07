Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Returned RHP Brandon Bailey to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett to Omaha and Carlos Hernandez to Wilmington. Assigned Ps Conner Greene, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to DoubleA Trenton. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Paul Blackburn. Optioned OFS Luis Barerra and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas. Reassigned C Collin Theroux to Minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned LHP Iam McKinney to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGER — Reassigned PF Henry Ramos to minor league camp.

National League Baseball

NEW YORK METS — Re-assigned RHPs Uceta Adonis, Ryley Gilliam minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned INF Elehuris Montero and LHP Ricardo Samchez to Double-A Springfield Cardinals

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Suspended D Chris Begras for two games for illegal check to the head of an opponent in game vs. Bridgeport on March 6.

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Signed Margaret Purce to one-year contract with one-year option.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

CHARLOTTE 49ers— Added Camryn Upshaw from Marcus High School in Flower Mound Texas.<

