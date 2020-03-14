Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, C Tyler Gushue, OF JB Schuck, RHP Dakota Bacus, RHP Bryan Bonnell and RHP Will Crowe to minor League Camp. Optioned INF Jake Noll, LHP Ben Braymer, RHP Aaron Barrett, RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Announced the unconditional release of RHP David Hernandez, and RHP Hunte Strickland.

