Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INFs Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, C Tyler Gushue, OF JB Schuck, RHP Dakota Bacus, RHP Bryan Bonnell and RHP Will Crowe to minor League Camp. Optioned INF Jake Noll, LHP Ben Braymer, RHP Aaron Barrett, RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Announced the unconditional release of RHP David Hernandez, and RHP Hunte Strickland.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Mike Rizzitello.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Aquired 3B Randy Santiesteban from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with FB Keith Smith on a three-year extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Terminated the contract of TE David Morgan.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach with undisclosed contract terms.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed franchise tag on OL Brandon Scherff.

COLLEGE

IONA COLLEGE — Named Hall of Famer Rick Pitino as Men’s Head Basketball Coach.

