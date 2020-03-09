SC St. faces Howard in MEAC tourney

No. 10 seed Howard (3-28, 1-15) vs. No. 7 seed South Carolina State (11-17, 6-10)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney First Round, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard is set to face South Carolina State in the first round of the MEAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 13, when the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field while holding Howard to just 47.8 percent on the way to a 101-95 victory.

.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Williams has connected on 29.6 percent of the 152 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Howard’s Nate Garvey has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 13 for 26 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has an assist on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Howard has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

UPPING THE ANTE: South Carolina State’s defense has forced 12.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18.7 takeaways over its last three games.

