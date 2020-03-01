Listen Live Sports

SC St. looks to end streak vs NC A&T

March 1, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

NC A&T (15-14, 11-3) vs. South Carolina State (11-16, 6-9)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks to extend South Carolina State’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 70-66 on Feb. 15. NC A&T easily beat Maryland Eastern Shore by 21 on Monday.

.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Aggies are 9-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

BEHIND THE ARC: NC A&T’s Andre Jackson has attempted 153 3-pointers and connected on 26.8 percent of them, and is 2 for 21 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Aggies have averaged 24.8 free throws per game, including 29.9 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

