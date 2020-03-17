Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks must retool pass rush and find secondary help

March 17, 2020 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Ziggy Ansah, LB Mychal Kendricks, T George Fant, G Mike Iupati, T Germain Ifedi, DT Al Woods, DE Quinton Jefferson, WR Josh Gordon, WR Jaron Brown, CB Akeem King, RB Marshawn Lynch, CB Neiko Thorpe, LB Dekota Watson, RB Robert Turbin, RB C.J. Prosise, QB Geno Smith, TE Luke Willson, CB Kalan Reed.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR David Moore, TE Jacob Hollister, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson.

NEEDS: Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. It’s all about getting to quarterbacks after Seattle failed to generate consistent QB pressure needed and left shaky secondary exposed at times last season. Seattle would love to bring back Clowney but he may be priced out of their market. The Seahawks kept some continuity on the defensive line bringing back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal. Depth in secondary and right tackle are two other areas of focus for Seahawks. Expect skill positions like wide receiver and running back depth to be addressed in draft.

Advertisement

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22 million.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins