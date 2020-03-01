Seattle 2, Chicago 1

|Chicago
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Chicago, Beric, 1 (Mihailovic), 46th minute; 2, Seattle, Morris, 1 (Roldan), 62nd; 3, Seattle, Morris, 2 (Roldan), 90th+3.
Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Bobby Shuttleworth; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Herbers, Chicago, 72nd; Delem, Seattle, 80th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 86th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Cory Richardson, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Lineups
Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 71st); Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Mike Azira, 81st).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Kelvin Leerdam, Shane O’Neill; Jordy Delem (Nouhou Tolo, 87th), Miguel Ibarra (Harry Shipp, 73rd), Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones, Daniel Leyva (Jordan Morris, 46th), Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz.
