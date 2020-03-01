Listen Live Sports

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

March 1, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Chicago 0 1 1
Seattle 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Chicago, Beric, 1 (Mihailovic), 46th minute; 2, Seattle, Morris, 1 (Roldan), 62nd; 3, Seattle, Morris, 2 (Roldan), 90th+3.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Bobby Shuttleworth; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Herbers, Chicago, 72nd; Delem, Seattle, 80th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 86th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Cory Richardson, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 71st); Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Mike Azira, 81st).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Kelvin Leerdam, Shane O’Neill; Jordy Delem (Nouhou Tolo, 87th), Miguel Ibarra (Harry Shipp, 73rd), Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones, Daniel Leyva (Jordan Morris, 46th), Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz.

