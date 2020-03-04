Listen Live Sports

Seattle looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

March 4, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Chicago State (4-25, 0-14) vs. Seattle (14-15, 7-7)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. In its last 12 wins against the Cougars, Seattle has won by an average of 16 points. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 67-53 victory.

CREATING OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-24 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Redhawks are 8-15 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The Chicago State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 314th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

