Seldom-used Florida forward Bassett enters transfer portal

March 16, 2020 4:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Dontay Bassett is looking to transfer after playing in just 17 games this season.

School officials said Monday that Bassett has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will have immediate eligibility elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer.

A 6-foot-9 junior from Oakland, California, Bassett played behind fellow big men Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh — both freshmen — this season and was on the court sparingly during Southeastern Conference games.

Bassett averaged 1.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.7 minutes.

He’s the fifth frontcourt player to leave coach Mike White’s program in the past 16 months, following Chase Johnson (Dayton), Keith Stone (Miami), Isaiah Stokes (Memphis) and Gorjok Gak. Gak announced his intentions to transfer in November and has since revealed he needs shoulder surgery.

Bassett’s decision leaves the Gators with 10 returning scholarship players for next season, including eligible transfers Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby. Florida has three newcomers on the way: shooting guard Niels Lane, power forward Osayi Osifo and small forward Samson Ruzhentsev.

Florida could have more roster spots open if point guard Andrew Nembhard, guard Scottie Lewis and/or forward Keyontae Johnson enter the NBA draft.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

