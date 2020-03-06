SFA looks to extend streak vs SHSU

Sam Houston State (18-12, 11-8) vs. Stephen F. Austin (27-3, 18-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 15th straight conference win against Sam Houston State. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Sam Houston State fell 71-60 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Bearkats points over the team’s last five games.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Stephen F. Austin has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 65.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bearkats. Stephen F. Austin has an assist on 52 of 96 field goals (54.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks seventh nationally. The Sam Houston State defense has allowed 72.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 228th).

