Shahid puts North Dakota St. over Denver in Summit tourney

March 7, 2020 11:15 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points, including two free throws in the final seconds that gave his team the win, as No. 1 seed North Dakota State edged past eighth-seeded Denver 71-69 in a Summit League tournament quarterfinal on Saturday night.

The score was tied 69-all when Shahid was fouled with six seconds remaining and made both of his free throws to give the Bison (23-8) the winning margin.

The Bison advance to the tournament semifinals on Monday evening to face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal contest between No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (16-13) and fifth-seeded Omaha (16-15).

Tyson Ward added 20 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State. Sam Griesel had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Robert Jones scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Pioneers (7-24). Jase Townsend added 20 points. Ade Murkey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

