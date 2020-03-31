Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks sign college free agent D Brinson Pasichnuk

March 31, 2020 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday to bring in the former captain at Arizona State.

Pasichnuk was captain his final two years in college and he had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.

The 22-year-old Pasichnuk finished his college career with 39 goals and 68 assists in 136 games.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 TSPi Public Sector Series: Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army identifies sites it can retrofit to help local hospitals

Today in History

1933: Congress authorizes Civilian Conservation Corps to ease unemployment