Sheffield beats Norwich 1-0 to keep pushing for Europe spot

March 7, 2020 1:30 pm
 
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United maintained its unexpected push for European football next season with a 1-0 win over last-place Norwich on Saturday in the Premier League.

Captain Billy Sharp headed the only goal of the game after 36 minutes as the Blades climbed to sixth, just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Chris Wilder’s team needed a world-class piece of goalkeeping from Dean Henderson to ensure victory, with the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper underlining his England credentials with a triple save late in the game.

Norwich remains six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining to save its top-flight status.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

