Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Shivers, Kuljuhovic lead Southern past Prairie View in OT

March 7, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ahsante Shivers scored 22 points. half of them in overtime, and Southern battled past Prairie View A&M Saturday night to end the regular season with seven straight wins.

Shivers made all 10 free throws and Amel Kuljuhovic was 8 of 8 at the line to add 19 points for the Jaguars (16-15, 13-5 Southwest Athletic Conference). Southern made 11 of 11 free throws in OT.

Prairie View, which had won eight in a row, dropped its last two regular-season games to Alcorn State and Southern. Still. the Panthers earned top seed to next week’s SWAC tournament.

Southern earned the No. 2 seed.

Advertisement

After Prairie View’s Gerard Andrus gave the Panthers a 72-70 lead with 29 seconds left in regulation, Shivers made two at the line to knot the score and force overtime. Andrus missed a jumper as time expired.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Andrus scored 20 to lead PVAMU, Devonte Patterson added 16 points with five assists and Antione Lister scored 15.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in