Siena 77, Niagara 55

NIAGARA (11-19)

Kuakumensah 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-7 1-2 3, Hammond 1-12 0-0 2, Roberts 5-9 2-2 15, Solomon 3-9 3-4 9, Kratholm 3-5 0-0 6, Towns 5-12 2-3 13, Levnaic 2-2 0-0 5, MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Baldon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 8-11 55.

SIENA (18-10)

Burns 9-14 6-6 24, Friday 3-4 0-0 6, Diamond 0-2 0-0 0, Pickett 4-6 0-0 10, Camper 1-7 7-10 9, Carey 4-7 0-0 12, King 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 2-4 1-1 5, Darwiche 1-2 0-0 3, Young 1-2 1-2 3, Mahala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 15-19 77.

Halftime_Siena 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 5-16 (Roberts 3-5, Levnaic 1-1, Towns 1-3, Brown 0-1, Kuakumensah 0-1, MacDonald 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Hammond 0-3), Siena 8-22 (Carey 4-7, Pickett 2-3, Darwiche 1-2, King 1-5, Diamond 0-1, Burns 0-2, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Kuakumensah. Rebounds_Niagara 27 (Kratholm 5), Siena 37 (Camper 14). Assists_Niagara 11 (Hammond 7), Siena 23 (Pickett 12). Total Fouls_Niagara 17, Siena 16. A_7,146 (15,229).

