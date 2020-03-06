Listen Live Sports

Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72

March 6, 2020 9:19 pm
 
SIENA (19-10)

Burns 4-4 5-5 14, Carey 7-11 0-0 18, Harris 3-6 1-2 7, Pickett 5-13 4-5 15, Camper 6-12 2-2 14, King 4-6 0-0 12, Friday 3-4 0-0 6, Darwiche 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 12-14 86.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (18-13)

Traore 1-4 3-4 5, Ibiezugbe 3-4 0-0 6, Chaput 3-6 0-0 6, Hammond 11-22 2-2 27, Salnave 3-14 5-7 12, Papas 3-10 2-2 10, Rutty 2-3 0-0 4, McClary 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 12-15 72.

Halftime_Siena 43-34. 3-Point Goals_Siena 10-27 (King 4-6, Carey 4-8, Burns 1-1, Pickett 1-6, Darwiche 0-1, Harris 0-1, Camper 0-4), Monmouth (NJ) 6-27 (Hammond 3-10, Papas 2-6, Salnave 1-8, Martin 0-1, Chaput 0-2). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_Siena 43 (Camper 18), Monmouth (NJ) 22 (Traore 5). Assists_Siena 20 (Pickett 11), Monmouth (NJ) 18 (Chaput 11). Total Fouls_Siena 15, Monmouth (NJ) 15. A_2,657 (4,100).

