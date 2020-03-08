Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 44 of 55 trails 80% open, 637 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 9:14a spring snow machine groomed 27 – 51 base 67 of 70 trails 96% open, 800 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:30a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 83 base 82 of 103 trails, 80% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 40 – 48 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 5:17a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 1680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

China Peak — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 24 – 34 base 15 of 54 trails 28% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:48a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 7 – 36 base 49 of 67 trails 70% open, 603 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:47a variable machine groomed 24 – 34 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:53a 1 new machine groomed 26 – 52 base 94 of 97 trails 98% open, 7 miles, 4706 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 8:02a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 49 of 67 trails, 73% open 1190 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 11:33a 1 new 24 – 24 base 32 of 41 trails 74% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 6:52a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 52 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 1:39p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 76 – 76 base 146 of 154 trails 91% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 23 of 59 trails 39% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Thur: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Shasta — Reopen 03/13 4 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Northstar — Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 18 – 52 base 94 of 100 trails 94% open, 2792 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:11a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 11 – 59 base 44 of 46 trails, 96% open, 2000 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed 7:21p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 28 of 32 trails 85% open, 14 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails 47% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 9:17a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 34 – 83 base 126 of 158 trails, 80% open, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 36 – 78 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:19a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 21 base 1517 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 9:24a 1 new powder machine groomed 62 – 81 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 11:11a packed powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 33 – 59 base 54 of 65 trails, 83% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:50a 6 new machine groomed 58 – 63 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 4:49a 2 new machine groomed 59 – 90 base 52 of 52 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Kelly Canyon — Wed Reopen 03/09 spring snow machine groomed 32 – 48 base Mon-Thu: 12:30p-9:30 Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9:30p; Open Mon-Sat.

Lookout Pass — Wed 12:54p 5 new machine groomed 77 – 101 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/13 78 – 78 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Pebble Creek — Wed 9:13a machine groomed 31 – 63 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 101 – 108 base 21 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 88% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 5 new powder machine groomed 66 – 114 base 92 of 92 trails, 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 8:22a machine groomed 68 – 78 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Soldier Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Valley — Wed 6:10a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 33 – 55 base 104 of 121 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 86% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 6:10a 3 new powder machine groomed 28 – 79 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Reopen 03/12 1 new machine groomed 85 – 85 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur — Reopen TBA

Hoodoo — Wed 11:31a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Ashland — Wed 9:41a 2 new machine groomed 46 – 59 base 44 of 44 trails 240 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 86 – 97 base 101 of 101 trails 4323 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:53a 2 new hard packed machine groomed 111 – 165 base 87 of 87 trails 11 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 11:36a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 61 base 61 of 65 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 11:40a machine groomed 135 – 135 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 07: 9a-9p.

Willamette Pass — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 61 – 109 base 82 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Bluewood — Reopen 03/12 2 new machine groomed 71 – 85 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:58a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 128 – 128 base 84 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 8 – 13 base Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mission Ridge — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 33 – 54 base 54 of 56 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:34a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 181 – 211 base 38 of 38 trails 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Reopen 03/11 5 new machine groomed 60 – 100 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:15a 1 new machine groomed 113 – 113 base 52 of 52 trails 13 of 13 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 75 – 80 base 53 of 83 trails 13 of 26 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 90 – 105 base Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 7:21a 3 new machine groomed 80 – 140 base 28 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 60% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 9:19p packed powder machine groomed 121 – 121 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:24p machine groomed 63 – 63 base 12 of 35 trails 34% open, 1 of 4 lifts Mon,Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 12-23: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon: Mar 29: Last Day.

Big White — Wed 5:50a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 102 – 119 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:31p machine groomed 145 – 145 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:33p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:57a 3 new powder machine groomed 58 – 118 base 142 of 142 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 109 – 145 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:40p packed powder machine groomed 47 – 51 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 4:49a 3 new powder machine groomed 41 – 84 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Kimberley — Wed 4:03a 2 new variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:43p powder 137 – 137 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:44p powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:48p machine groomed 88 – 88 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:53p machine groomed 117 – 152 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:59p powder machine groomed 73 – 109 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:40a 2 new powder machine groomed 33 – 54 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed 4:41a powder machine groomed 96 – 167 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:10a 2 new machine groomed 44 – 91 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:08p packed powder machine groomed 59 – 103 base 43 of 75 trails 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 6:19a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 96 – 130 base 26 of 35 trails, 74% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 93 base 132 of 133 trails, 99% open 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:31a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 76 – 85 base 134 of 137 trails 98% open, 13 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-7p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:57a 1 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 23 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:42a 5 new machine groomed 117 – 117 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:31a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon, Tue, Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Wed, Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge — Wed 12:10a variable machine groomed 9 – 9 base 4 of 12 trails, 33% open 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 3:23a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 106 of 141 trails, 75% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 3:25a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 21 of 25 trails, 84% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Le Massif — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed 3:28a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed 3:31a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 43 of 42 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 3:34a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 6 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-10p; Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 3:37a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 3:41a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford — Wed 3:43a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 44 of 61 trails, 72% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 3:45a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 7 – 11 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 3:47a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:16a loose granular 26 – 43 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 230 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 3:51a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 48 of 52 trails, 92% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 3:54a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:45p Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat: 8:30a-3:45p Sun: 9a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 3:55a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed 3:57a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 3:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Olympia — Wed 3:59a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 756 acres, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Wed 7:32a 2 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9:30a-9p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 1:28a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 4:43a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 363 acres, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 1:30a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed 1:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 18 of 21 trails, 86% open 6 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 22: Last day.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Wed 1:36a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 1:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 1:41a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden — Wed 1:44a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 1:47a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Mar 15-21: 9a-6p Mar 29: Last day.

Hockley Valley — Wed 1:51a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 1:56a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 29: Last day.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 3:00a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Loch Lomond — Wed 10:11a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 3:04a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 11: Not open.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 30 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p:Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 3:09a machine groomed 35 – 47 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed 3:10a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed 3:15a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley — Wed 3:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 3:24a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 29: Last day.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 1:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 1:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:04a 8 new powder machine groomed 41 – 41 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 10:13p machine groomed 9 – 9 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29: Last day Open Tue-Sun.

Castle Mountain — Wed 6:24a 7 new powder machine groomed 35 – 102 base 87 of 95 trails, 90% open, 87 miles, 3300 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 6:17a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 66 – 75 base 139 of 145 trails 96% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:30a 1 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 10:06a powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 74 of 79 trails, 94% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:23a 8 new powder machine groomed 83 – 83 base 130 of 145 trails, 90% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 9:46a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 121 base 72 of 76 trails 95% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 6:21a powder machine groomed 72 – 158 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 17 of 18 trails, 53 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

