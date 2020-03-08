Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 44 of 55 trails 80% open, 637 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 9:14a spring snow machine groomed 27 – 51 base 67 of 70 trails 96% open, 800 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:30a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 83 base 82 of 103 trails, 80% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 40 – 48 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 5:17a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 1680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.
Boreal — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
China Peak — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 24 – 34 base 15 of 54 trails 28% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:48a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 7 – 36 base 49 of 67 trails 70% open, 603 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:47a variable machine groomed 24 – 34 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:53a 1 new machine groomed 26 – 52 base 94 of 97 trails 98% open, 7 miles, 4706 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 8:02a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 49 of 67 trails, 73% open 1190 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 11:33a 1 new 24 – 24 base 32 of 41 trails 74% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:52a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 52 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 1:39p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 76 – 76 base 146 of 154 trails 91% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 23 of 59 trails 39% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Thur: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating, no details Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mt Shasta — Reopen 03/13 4 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Northstar — Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 18 – 52 base 94 of 100 trails 94% open, 2792 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:11a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 11 – 59 base 44 of 46 trails, 96% open, 2000 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 7:21p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 28 of 32 trails 85% open, 14 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails 47% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 9:17a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 34 – 83 base 126 of 158 trails, 80% open, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 36 – 78 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:19a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 21 base 1517 miles
Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 9:24a 1 new powder machine groomed 62 – 81 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 11:11a packed powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 33 – 59 base 54 of 65 trails, 83% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:50a 6 new machine groomed 58 – 63 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 4:49a 2 new machine groomed 59 – 90 base 52 of 52 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
Kelly Canyon — Wed Reopen 03/09 spring snow machine groomed 32 – 48 base Mon-Thu: 12:30p-9:30 Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9:30p; Open Mon-Sat.
Lookout Pass — Wed 12:54p 5 new machine groomed 77 – 101 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/13 78 – 78 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Pebble Creek — Wed 9:13a machine groomed 31 – 63 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 101 – 108 base 21 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 88% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 5 new powder machine groomed 66 – 114 base 92 of 92 trails, 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 8:22a machine groomed 68 – 78 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Soldier Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Valley — Wed 6:10a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 33 – 55 base 104 of 121 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 86% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 6:10a 3 new powder machine groomed 28 – 79 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Reopen 03/12 1 new machine groomed 85 – 85 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Reopen TBA
Hoodoo — Wed 11:31a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Ashland — Wed 9:41a 2 new machine groomed 46 – 59 base 44 of 44 trails 240 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 86 – 97 base 101 of 101 trails 4323 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:53a 2 new hard packed machine groomed 111 – 165 base 87 of 87 trails 11 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 11:36a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 61 base 61 of 65 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 11:40a machine groomed 135 – 135 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 07: 9a-9p.
Willamette Pass — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 61 – 109 base 82 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.
Badger Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Bluewood — Reopen 03/12 2 new machine groomed 71 – 85 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:58a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 128 – 128 base 84 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 8 – 13 base Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 29: Last day.
Mission Ridge — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 33 – 54 base 54 of 56 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:34a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 181 – 211 base 38 of 38 trails 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Reopen 03/11 5 new machine groomed 60 – 100 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Stevens Pass — Wed 7:15a 1 new machine groomed 113 – 113 base 52 of 52 trails 13 of 13 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 75 – 80 base 53 of 83 trails 13 of 26 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 90 – 105 base Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 7:21a 3 new machine groomed 80 – 140 base 28 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 60% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 9:19p packed powder machine groomed 121 – 121 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:24p machine groomed 63 – 63 base 12 of 35 trails 34% open, 1 of 4 lifts Mon,Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 12-23: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon: Mar 29: Last Day.
Big White — Wed 5:50a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 102 – 119 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:31p machine groomed 145 – 145 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:33p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:57a 3 new powder machine groomed 58 – 118 base 142 of 142 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 109 – 145 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 9:40p packed powder machine groomed 47 – 51 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Kicking Horse — Wed 4:49a 3 new powder machine groomed 41 – 84 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Kimberley — Wed 4:03a 2 new variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:43p powder 137 – 137 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:44p powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:48p machine groomed 88 – 88 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:53p machine groomed 117 – 152 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:59p powder machine groomed 73 – 109 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:40a 2 new powder machine groomed 33 – 54 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:41a powder machine groomed 96 – 167 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:10a 2 new machine groomed 44 – 91 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:08p packed powder machine groomed 59 – 103 base 43 of 75 trails 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 6:19a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 96 – 130 base 26 of 35 trails, 74% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 93 base 132 of 133 trails, 99% open 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:31a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 76 – 85 base 134 of 137 trails 98% open, 13 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-7p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:57a 1 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 23 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:42a 5 new machine groomed 117 – 117 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:31a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon, Tue, Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Wed, Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed 12:10a variable machine groomed 9 – 9 base 4 of 12 trails, 33% open 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 22: Last day.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 3:23a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 106 of 141 trails, 75% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 3:25a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 21 of 25 trails, 84% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Le Massif — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed 3:28a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 29: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Wed 3:31a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 43 of 42 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 3:34a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 6 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-10p; Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 3:37a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 3:41a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mont Orford — Wed 3:43a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 44 of 61 trails, 72% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 3:45a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 7 – 11 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 3:47a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:16a loose granular 26 – 43 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 230 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 3:51a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 48 of 52 trails, 92% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 3:54a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:45p Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat: 8:30a-3:45p Sun: 9a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 3:55a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 3:57a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 3:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 3:59a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 756 acres, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 7:32a 2 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.
versant Avila — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9:30a-9p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 1:28a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 22: Last day.
Blue Mountain — Wed 4:43a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 363 acres, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 1:30a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 1:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 18 of 21 trails, 86% open 6 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 22: Last day.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 1:36a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 1:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 1:41a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Glen Eden — Wed 1:44a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed 1:47a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Mar 15-21: 9a-6p Mar 29: Last day.
Hockley Valley — Wed 1:51a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 1:56a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 29: Last day.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 3:00a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 22: Last day.
Loch Lomond — Wed 10:11a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun: 10a-5p.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 3:04a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 11: Not open.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 30 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p:Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 3:09a machine groomed 35 – 47 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 3:10a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed 3:15a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Snow Valley — Wed 3:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 3:24a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 29: Last day.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 1:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 1:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:04a 8 new powder machine groomed 41 – 41 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 10:13p machine groomed 9 – 9 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29: Last day Open Tue-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 6:24a 7 new powder machine groomed 35 – 102 base 87 of 95 trails, 90% open, 87 miles, 3300 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:17a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 66 – 75 base 139 of 145 trails 96% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:30a 1 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 10:06a powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 74 of 79 trails, 94% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:23a 8 new powder machine groomed 83 – 83 base 130 of 145 trails, 90% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 9:46a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 121 base 72 of 76 trails 95% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 6:21a powder machine groomed 72 – 158 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 17 of 18 trails, 53 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.