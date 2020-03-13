Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:26a 11 new powder machine groomed 64 – 64 base 44 of 55 trails, 80% open, 637 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 11:53a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 – 58 base 51 of 70 trails, 74% open, 592 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 38 – 79 base 80 of 103 trails 78% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:49a 3 – 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 36 base 22 of 27 trails, 81% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Advertisement

Bear Valley — Wed 5:24a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 67 of 75 trails 89% open, 1500 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

China Peak — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 24 – 34 base 20 of 54 trails 37% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:18a variable machine groomed 24 – 34 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 26 – 52 base 94 of 97 trails, 98% open 7 miles, 4706 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 6:32a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 45 of 67 trails, 67% open 1170 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 10:36a 24 – 24 base 32 of 41 trails, 74% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 47 – 50 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 11:04a machine groomed 78 – 78 base 117 of 154 trails 73% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:00a 9 – 14 new powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 34 of 59 trails, 58% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Shasta — Wed 8:13a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 20 of 32 trails 63% open, 255 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Northstar — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 18 – 49 base 91 of 100 trails 91% open, 2780 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 12 – 67 base 41 of 46 trails 89% open, 2000 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed 1:01p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 32 trails 67% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 7:19a 6 – 8 new machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails, 47% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 7:46a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 84 base 118 of 158 trails 75% open, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 32 – 75 base 101 of 103 trails 98% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski — Closed for Snow Sports

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:21a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 21 base 1517 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:36a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 65 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:57a 9 new powder machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 29 – 55 base 54 of 65 trails, 83% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 56 – 61 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 58 – 91 base 52 of 52 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Kelly Canyon — Wed 8:52a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 40 base Mon-Thu: 12:30p-9:30 Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9:30p; Open Mon-Sat.

Lookout Pass — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 80 – 102 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/14 78 – 78 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Pebble Creek — Wed 8:54a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 2:32p machine groomed 101 – 105 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:02p packed powder machine groomed 63 – 116 base 92 of 92 trails 2900 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 67 – 80 base 77 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Sun Valley — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 33 – 55 base 107 of 121 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 5:32a machine groomed 28 – 80 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:18a variable machine groomed 85 – 85 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Hoodoo — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 40 trails, 4 of 5 lifts 83% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Ashland — Reopen TBA Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 85 – 95 base 101 of 101 trails 4323 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:54a loose granular machine groomed 108 – 161 base 87 of 87 trails 11 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 7:59a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 60 base 57 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 4 of 6 lifts, 67% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 6:32a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 109 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 68 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:22a 1 new variable machine groomed 118 – 118 base 84 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed 8:23a packed powder machine groomed 8 – 13 base 8 of 10 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 80% open, Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mission Ridge — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 33 – 52 base 54 of 56 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 173 – 203 base 38 of 38 trails, 1000 acres 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 58 – 96 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 34 of 52 trails 6 of 13 lifts, 65% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 5:46a corn snow machine groomed 72 – 77 base 25 of 83 trails 6 of 26 lifts, 30% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 5:45a hard packed machine groomed 90 – 105 base 24 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 75 – 135 base 29 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 62% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 9:10a 5 new powder machine groomed 126 – 126 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:42a 2 new machine groomed 65 – 65 base 12 of 35 trails 34% open, 1 of 4 lifts Mon,Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 13-23: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon: Mar 29: Last Day.

Big White — Wed 6:02a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 104 – 120 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:14a powder machine groomed 152 – 152 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 12:33p packed powder machine groomed 61 – 123 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:29a packed powder machine groomed 118 – 152 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:18a 3 new powder machine groomed 53 – 64 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:39a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 81 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Kimberley — Wed 4:19a 1 new variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:19a 1 new powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:20a powder 216 – 216 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:25a packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:28a hard packed machine groomed 119 – 156 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 75 – 105 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:46a powder machine groomed 35 – 54 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed 4:44a machine groomed 94 – 170 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:50a 2 new powder machine groomed 44 – 94 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:36a powder machine groomed 59 – 109 base 43 of 75 trails 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 5:53a packed powder machine groomed 98 – 133 base 26 of 35 trails, 74% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 6:34a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 71 – 95 base 132 of 133 trails 99% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 78 – 86 base 135 of 137 trails, 99% open 13 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-7p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:48a 1 new machine groomed 102 – 102 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 23 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 121 – 121 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon, Tue, Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Wed, Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed Reopen 03/14 hard packed machine groomed 12 – 12 base 56 of 141 trails 40% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 16 – 16 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Le Massif — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 03/14 loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 29 of 42 trails 69% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 03/14 packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-10p; Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 03/14 loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 61 trails 36% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed Reopen 03/14 spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:12a loose granular machine groomed 7 – 11 base 42 of 71 trails 59% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 20 trails 55% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: 12p-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 03/14 loose granular 24 – 39 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 22 miles, 202 acres, 4 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed Reopen 03/14 packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 45 of 52 trails 87% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:45p Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat: 8:30a-3:45p Sun: 9a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed Reopen 03/14 wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 27 of 35 trails, 77% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 26 of 37 trails 70% open, 2 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails, 98% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 11 miles, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 58 of 102 trails, 57% open 526 acres, 10 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9:30a-9p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 20 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 11:13a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 37 of 43 trails 86% open, 346 acres, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed 10:15a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 22: Last day.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 18 – 22 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 20 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 10:17a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open 2 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Mar 15-21: 9a-6p Mar 29: Last day.

Hockley Valley — Wed 10:24a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 10:25a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 29: Last day.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 10:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 5 of 6 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Loch Lomond — Wed 10:04a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 10:39a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 30 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9pm; Sat: 9a-9p:Sun: 9a-5p; Mon Mar 16: 9a-5p.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 10:28a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 5 of 14 trails, 36% open 2 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley — Wed 10:32a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 1:37p machine groomed 8 – 8 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 13: 9a-4p; Mar 29: Last day.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 12:44p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 12:34p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:54a machine groomed 2 – 43 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 10:08a machine groomed 9 – 9 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29: Last day Open Tue-Sun.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:52a 4 new powder machine groomed 39 – 116 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 95 miles, 3300 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:57a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 70 – 79 base 141 of 145 trails 97% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 9:19a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 74 of 79 trails 94% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 3:24a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 127 of 145 trails, 88% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:29a powder machine groomed 43 – 121 base 72 of 76 trails 95% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 8:52a packed powder machine groomed 87 – 157 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 15 of 18 trails, 43 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.