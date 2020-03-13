LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Mar. 13 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Southington — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Closed for Snow Sports

Maine

Big Squaw — Wed 9:14p frozen granular machine groomed 20 – 20 base 27 of 29 trails 93% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 8:11a variable machine groomed 18 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Black Mtn — Reopen 03/14 15 – 15 base Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p, Thurs 4p-9p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 28 – 36 base 10 of 26 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 8:03p machine groomed 15 – 30 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-7p;Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 13 – 24 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-5p;Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed 12:26a machine groomed 9 – 23 base 17 of 54 trails, 31% open 118 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Shawnee Peak — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 22 – 32 base Mon: 11a-9p Tue/Wed: 11a-6p; Thu: 11a-8p;; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 26 – 32 base 71 of 162 trails 44% open, 32 miles, 367 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 9:03a 1 new machine groomed 26 – 30 base 98 of 135 trails, 73% open, 38 miles, 584 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/14 variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 17 trails, 41% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-6p;Wed: 3p-8p;Thu: 3p-6p Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat-Thu.

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:32a frozen granular 19 – 25 base 15 of 38 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

Carters Bethel XC — Wed Reopen 03/14 1 new spring snow 24 – 29 base 25 of 22 trails, 12 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-5p.

Pineland Farms XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports

Blandford — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Hills Boston — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.

Bousquet — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 15 – 30 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 9p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Catamount — Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 10 – 32 base 20 of 45 trails 44% open, 7 miles, 99 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Nashoba Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Wed 2:42p machine groomed 6 – 20 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 15: Last day.

Ski Butternut — Wed Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 18 – 32 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 38 – 42 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 90 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-8p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed No Recent Information hard packed machine groomed 1 – 8 base 6 of 24 trails, 4 miles

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 43 of 68 trails, 63% open 15 miles, 232 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 11:18a wet snow machine groomed 24 – 30 base 29 of 45 trails 64% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:06p 2 – 3 new machine groomed 20 – 30 base 39 of 63 trails, 2% open, 15 miles, 246 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Reopen 03/14 40 – 75 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 6:39a 1 new wet packed snow 15 – 24 base 47 of 57 trails 82% open, 11 miles, 160 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 28 – 54 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 82 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 4:50p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 40 of 48 trails, 90% open 187 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

King Pine — Wed Reopen 03/14 6 – 24 base Mon Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:03a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 51 of 61 trails, 84% open, 24 miles, 325 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 9:46a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Open Thu-Sun.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50 of 66 trails 76% open, 188 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:26p machine groomed 12 – 30 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p;Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 32 of 57 trails 56% open, 144 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tenney Mountain — Reopen TBA machine groomed 18 – 24 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Waterville Valley — Wed 4:18p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 62 of 62 trails, 74% open, 265 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat — Wed 6:38a 2 new machine groomed 28 – 40 base 41 of 48 trails 85% open, 14 miles, 265 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 8:17a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 22 base 11 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed 9:21a 2 – 10 base 44 of 57 trails 2 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 13 – 18 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:04a spring snow 3 – 12 base 15 of 59 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 9:28a wet snow 2 – 8 base 3 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Wed 10:44a machine groomed 18 – 48 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 6:38p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Closed for Snow Sports

Bristol Mountain — Wed 8:32p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 35 of 38 trails 92% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-3p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Reopen 03/14 18 – 50 base Wed-Fri: 4:30p-9p; Sat-Sun: 10a-3p; Open Wed-Sun.

Dry Hill — Reopen 03/14 12 – 48 base Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Four Seasons — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 8:41a wet granular machine groomed 8 – 20 base 51 of 110 trails 46% open, 22 miles, 268 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 5:59p machine groomed 16 – 48 base 26 of 56 trails 46% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p; Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Wed 3:50p machine groomed 16 – 52 base 45 of 60 trails 75% open, 28 miles, 220 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 31 – 64 base 44 of 56 trails, 79% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Open Mon-Fri.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:33a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 184 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 6 – 50 base 26 of 40 trails 65% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 8a-8p Open Thu-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 18 of 23 trails, 78% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 18 – Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Thu: 10a-8:30p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak — Wed 8:22p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Reopen 03/14 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 13 of 22 trails 59% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat: 9a-3p;Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3a-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 5:01p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 45 base 25 of 35 trails, 71% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 1p-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Thu-Mon.

Thunder Ridge — Wed Closed for Snow Sports machine groomed Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 8:32a wet granular machine groomed 20 – 26 base 18 of 50 trails 36% open, 200 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 2:36p wet granular 14 – 42 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

West Mountain — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 15 – 42 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 5 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 5:21a wet granular machine groomed 25 – 36 base 69 of 87 trails 78% open, 16 miles, 197 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/14 12 – 20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 2:24p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 32 base 36 of 54 trails 67% open, 250 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat- Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed Reopen 03/14 spring snow machine groomed 7 – 7 base 5 of 8 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:57a spring snow 3 – 10 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 3 – 18 base 1 of 18 trails, 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 7:17a spring snow 1 – 5 base 18 of 18 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 5:00a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 10 of 23 trails 43% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Big Boulder — Wed 3:36p variable machine groomed 12 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts,

Blue Knob — Wed 4:13p corn snow machine groomed 15 – 22 base 7 of 34 trails 21% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 11a-7p; Fri: 11a-9pm; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Blue Mountain — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 36 – 48 base Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 15: Last day.

Camelback — Reopen 03/14 36 – 50 base Mon-Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 8:30a – 10:00p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hidden Valley — Wed 8:44a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Jack Frost — Wed 3:36p variable machine groomed 24 – 36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 90% open, 90 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-5p; Mar 15: Last day.

Montage Mountain — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-9p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mount Pleasant — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 15 – 30 base Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 15: Last day.

Roundtop — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 19 trails, 79% open 6 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p; Mar 15: Last day.

Seven Springs — Wed 8:51a wet granular machine groomed 28 – 40 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4pThu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 10:49a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 20 of 23 trails 85% open, 105 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed 11:53a machine groomed 10 – 18 base 13 of 18 trails 72% open Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p, Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 31: Last day.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 10:37a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open Thu: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu/Sat/Sun.

Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Reopen 03/14 20 – 26 base Sat: 8:30a-6p Mar 14: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:58a hard packed machine groomed 20 – 30 base 26 of 71 trails 47% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 30 – 42 base 36 of 47 trails 77% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 38 of 50 trails 55% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 38 of 81 trails, 47% open 11 miles, 87 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 82 of 155 trails 53% open, 50 miles, 427 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 16 – 32 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 11: 10a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:47a spring snow 6 – 18 base 15 of 50 trails 30% open, 10 miles, 95 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thurs-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:47a spring snow 36 – 48 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Last Day: Mar 15.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 68 of 87 trails 88% open, 30 miles, 532 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 34 – 36 base 100 of 121 trails 83% open, 40 miles, 584 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 50 of 58 trails, 86% open 17 miles, 250 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:03p machine groomed 14 – 52 base 38 of 78 trails 49% open, 28 miles, 295 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 72 of 116 trails, 62% open 30 miles, 401 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 39 of 99 trails 39% open, 558 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 61 base 100 of 111 trails 90% open, 50 miles, 459 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Reopen 03/14 22 – 37 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Sun;Mar 15: Last day.

Blueberry Lake XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 6 – 8 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Okemo Nordic Center — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 2 – 2 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Timber Creek XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 8:45a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 18 base 18 of 34 trails, 53% open 6 of 16 lifts, Mon: 9a-5p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:22a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 42 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 34 – 62 base 12 of 16 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon- Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 37 – 67 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 9:12p machine groomed 36 – 86 base 14 of 21 trails 65% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 22 – 42 base 5 of 10 trails 50% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-7p Mar 15: Last day.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p;Wed-Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Massanutten — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 5 of 14 trails 36% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wintergreen — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 10 of 26 trails 38% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 12:00p wet granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 7 of 47 trails 15% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 5:34a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 45 base 51 of 60 trails 84% open, 190 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Wed 8:50a machine groomed 18 – 38 base 17 of 27 trails 63% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

White Grass XC — Wed 9:54a loose granular 1 – 1 base 2 of 45 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

