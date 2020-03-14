LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saturday, Mar. 14 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Southington — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Closed for Snow Sports

Maine

Baker Mountain — Reopen TBA Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw — Wed 9:14p frozen granular machine groomed 20 – 20 base 27 of 29 trails 93% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 1:17p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 4:11p machine groomed 28 – 36 base 10 of 26 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 6:01p spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-7p;Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed 9:58p machine groomed 13 – 24 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-5p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed 12:26a machine groomed 9 – 23 base 17 of 54 trails, 31% open 14 miles, 118 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 5:17p machine groomed 22 – 32 base 36 of 42 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue/Wed: 11a-6p; Thu: 11a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 26 – 32 base 71 of 162 trails 44% open, 32 miles, 367 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 112 of 135 trails 83% open, 45 miles, 640 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed 8:39a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 15: Last day.

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:57a frozen granular 19 – 25 base 15 of 38 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

Carters Bethel XC — Wed 8:45a corn snow 24 – 29 base 25 of 22 trails, 12 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-5p.

Pineland Farms XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports

Blandford — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 5 of 15 trails 33% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bousquet — Closed for Snow Sports

Catamount — Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 10 – 32 base 35 of 45 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 153 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Nashoba Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 6 – 20 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Mar 15: Last day.

Ski Butternut — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 38 – 42 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 90 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-8p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 42 of 68 trails, 62% open 15 miles, 232 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 29 of 45 trails 64% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 12:58p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 39 of 63 trails 62% open, 14 miles, 231 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 40 – 75 base 62 of 97 trails 64% open, 15 miles, 191 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 12 – 23 base 46 of 57 trails, 81% open 12 miles, 160 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 28 – 54 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 82 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 22 trails 45% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 2:59p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 40 of 48 trails, 90% open 187 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 61 trails 85% open, 24 miles, 329 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 3 of 9 trails 33% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Open Thu-Sun.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50 of 66 trails 76% open, 188 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:46p machine groomed 12 – 30 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p;Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 32 of 57 trails 95% open, 144 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tenney Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Wed 4:05p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 59 of 62 trails, 71% open, 265 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 28 – 40 base 41 of 48 trails, 85% open 14 miles, 265 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:28a 1 new wet granular machine groomed 12 – 22 base 11 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed 9:21a 2 – 10 base 44 of 57 trails 2 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:27a 3 new machine groomed 13 – 18 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:13a spring snow 3 – 12 base 12 of 59 trails, 6 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 9:28a wet snow 2 – 8 base 3 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Windblown XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Wed 11:32a machine groomed 18 – 48 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mountain Creek — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 1 – 1 base 6 of 46 trails 13% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Closed for Snow Sports

Bristol Mountain — Wed 5:38p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 35 of 38 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-4p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 8:11a variable machine groomed 18 – 50 base 10 of 41 trails 24% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Sat-Sun: 10a-3p; Open Sat/Sun.

Dry Hill — Closed for Snow Sports

Four Seasons — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:26p loose granular machine groomed 8 – 20 base 52 of 110 trails 81% open, 22 miles, 279 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 5:59p machine groomed 16 – 48 base 26 of 56 trails 46% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-5p; Thu: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Wed 3:37p machine groomed 16 – 52 base 46 of 60 trails 77% open, 28 miles, 220 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 31 – 64 base 44 of 56 trails, 79% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Open Mon-Fri.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:33a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 184 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 6 – 50 base 7 of 40 trails 18% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 15 of 23 trails 65% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley — Wed 8:27a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 18 of 23 trails, 78% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Closed for Snow Sports

Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak — Wed 8:27p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 26 trails 104% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Reopen 03/14 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain — Wed 8:12a wet packed snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat: 9a-3p;Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 8:07a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 12 of 24 trails 50% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3a-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 2:57p spring snow machine groomed 15 – 32 base 21 of 35 trails, 60% open 4 of 5 lifts, Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed Closed for Snow Sports machine groomed Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 8:32a wet granular machine groomed 20 – 26 base 18 of 50 trails 36% open, 200 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 2:36p wet granular 14 – 42 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

West Mountain — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 15 – 42 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 5 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 1:20p loose granular machine groomed 24 – 35 base 65 of 87 trails 73% open, 17 miles, 199 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/15 12 – 20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 3:47p loose granular machine groomed 12 – 32 base 36 of 54 trails 67% open, 250 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat- Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 7 – 7 base 5 of 8 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:36a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 10 base 8 of 34 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lapland Lake XC — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 3 – 10 base 7 of 17 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 1 of 18 trails, 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:37a spring snow 1 – 5 base 18 of 18 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 6:25a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 8 of 23 trails 35% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Big Boulder — Wed 7:20a variable machine groomed 12 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Blue Knob — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 15 miles, 154 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, Sat: 8a-9p; Sun 8a-4p Mar 15: Last day.

Camelback — Wed 9:23a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 50 base 37 of 38 trails 93% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p;Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 8:30a – 10:00p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hidden Valley — Wed 8:44a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Jack Frost — Wed 7:20a variable machine groomed 24 – 36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 13 of 16 trails 80% open, 75 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-5p; Mar 15: Last day.

Montage Mountain — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Mar 15: Last day.

Mount Pleasant — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 15: Last day.

Roundtop — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 15 – 24 base 15 of 19 trails, 79% open 6 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p; Mar 15: Last day.

Seven Springs — Wed 8:51a wet granular machine groomed 28 – 40 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4pThu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 4:11p machine groomed 20 – 32 base 20 of 23 trails 85% open, 105 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed 9:27a machine groomed 10 – 18 base 13 of 18 trails 72% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 15: Last day.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 11:46a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open Thu: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu/Sat/Sun.

Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 7:42a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 30 base 24 of 71 trails 38% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 30 – 42 base 34 of 47 trails 72% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 38 of 50 trails 55% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 40 of 81 trails, 49% open 11 miles, 87 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 72 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 371 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 16 – 32 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 11: 10a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:50a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 18 base 15 of 50 trails 30% open, 8 miles, 75 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thurs-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Last Day: Mar 15.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 47 of 87 trails 81% open, 27 miles, 492 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 34 – 36 base 94 of 121 trails 78% open, 37 miles, 560 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 50 of 58 trails, 86% open 17 miles, 250 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 3:52p machine groomed 14 – 52 base 37 of 78 trails 47% open, 28 miles, 295 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 72 of 116 trails, 62% open 29 miles, 386 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:46a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 74 of 99 trails 75% open, 558 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 61 base 98 of 111 trails 88% open, 48 miles, 438 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 22 – 37 base 10 of 24 trails 42% open, 20 miles, 58 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 15: Last day.

Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Closed for Snow Sports

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 12:43p packed powder machine groomed 30 – 42 base 9 of 12 trails 75% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 34 – 62 base 12 of 16 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon- Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 34 – 64 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 9:04p machine groomed 34 – 84 base 14 of 21 trails 65% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 11:50a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-7p Mar 15: Last day.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 11:53a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 4 of 8 trails 50% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p;Wed-Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Massanutten — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 8 of 14 trails 57% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wintergreen — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 8:30a frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 16 of 47 trails 34% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 15: Last day.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:01a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 54 of 60 trails 89% open, 210 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Wed 8:50a machine groomed 18 – 38 base 17 of 27 trails 63% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

White Grass XC — Wed No Recent Information loose granular 1 – 1 base 2 of 45 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

