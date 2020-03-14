Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Saturday, Mar. 14
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Southington — Closed for Snow Sports
Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Sundown — Closed for Snow Sports
Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Reopen TBA Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Big Squaw — Wed 9:14p frozen granular machine groomed 20 – 20 base 27 of 29 trails 93% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Bigrock Mountain — Wed 1:17p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Black Mtn — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 4:11p machine groomed 28 – 36 base 10 of 26 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Hermon Mountain — Wed 6:01p spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-7p;Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.
Lost Valley — Wed 9:58p machine groomed 13 – 24 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-5p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mt Abram — Wed 12:26a machine groomed 9 – 23 base 17 of 54 trails, 31% open 14 miles, 118 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Shawnee Peak — Wed 5:17p machine groomed 22 – 32 base 36 of 42 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue/Wed: 11a-6p; Thu: 11a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;.
Sugarloaf — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 26 – 32 base 71 of 162 trails 44% open, 32 miles, 367 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 112 of 135 trails 83% open, 45 miles, 640 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.
Titcomb Mountain — Wed 8:39a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 15: Last day.
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:57a frozen granular 19 – 25 base 15 of 38 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.
Carters Bethel XC — Wed 8:45a corn snow 24 – 29 base 25 of 22 trails, 12 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-5p.
Pineland Farms XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports
Blandford — Closed for Snow Sports
Blue Hills Boston — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 5 of 15 trails 33% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.
Bousquet — Closed for Snow Sports
Catamount — Closed for Snow Sports
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 10 – 32 base 35 of 45 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 153 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Nashoba Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 6 – 20 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Mar 15: Last day.
Ski Butternut — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.
Ski Ward — Closed for Snow Sports
Wachusett — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 38 – 42 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 90 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-8p.
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 42 of 68 trails, 62% open 15 miles, 232 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Black Mountain — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 29 of 45 trails 64% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bretton Woods — Wed 12:58p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 39 of 63 trails 62% open, 14 miles, 231 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 40 – 75 base 62 of 97 trails 64% open, 15 miles, 191 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 12 – 23 base 46 of 57 trails, 81% open 12 miles, 160 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 28 – 54 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 82 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.
Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 22 trails 45% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gunstock — Wed 2:59p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 40 of 48 trails, 90% open 187 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
King Pine — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loon Mountain — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 61 trails 85% open, 24 miles, 329 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 3 of 9 trails 33% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Open Thu-Sun.
Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50 of 66 trails 76% open, 188 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pats Peak — Wed 4:46p machine groomed 12 – 30 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p;Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 32 of 57 trails 95% open, 144 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tenney Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Waterville Valley — Wed 4:05p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 59 of 62 trails, 71% open, 265 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Wildcat — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 28 – 40 base 41 of 48 trails, 85% open 14 miles, 265 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:28a 1 new wet granular machine groomed 12 – 22 base 11 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Bretton Woods XC — Wed 9:21a 2 – 10 base 44 of 57 trails 2 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:27a 3 new machine groomed 13 – 18 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Jackson XC — Wed 7:13a spring snow 3 – 12 base 12 of 59 trails, 6 miles
Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.
Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 9:28a wet snow 2 – 8 base 3 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Windblown XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Wed 11:32a machine groomed 18 – 48 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Mountain Creek — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 1 – 1 base 6 of 46 trails 13% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brantling Ski Slopes — Closed for Snow Sports
Bristol Mountain — Wed 5:38p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 35 of 38 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-4p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 8:11a variable machine groomed 18 – 50 base 10 of 41 trails 24% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Sat-Sun: 10a-3p; Open Sat/Sun.
Dry Hill — Closed for Snow Sports
Four Seasons — Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 3:26p loose granular machine groomed 8 – 20 base 52 of 110 trails 81% open, 22 miles, 279 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Greek Peak — Wed 5:59p machine groomed 16 – 48 base 26 of 56 trails 46% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-5p; Thu: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Holiday Valley — Wed 3:37p machine groomed 16 – 52 base 46 of 60 trails 77% open, 28 miles, 220 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
HoliMont — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 31 – 64 base 44 of 56 trails, 79% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Open Mon-Fri.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:33a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 184 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 6 – 50 base 7 of 40 trails 18% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
Labrador Mountain — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 15 of 23 trails 65% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Maple Ski Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
McCauley — Wed 8:27a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 18 of 23 trails, 78% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Mount Peter — Closed for Snow Sports
Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Peek n Peak — Wed 8:27p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 26 trails 104% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Plattekill — Reopen 03/14 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.
Royal Mountain — Wed 8:12a wet packed snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Snow Ridge — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat: 9a-3p;Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Song Mountain — Wed 8:07a machine groomed 14 – 48 base 12 of 24 trails 50% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3a-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Swain — Wed 2:57p spring snow machine groomed 15 – 32 base 21 of 35 trails, 60% open 4 of 5 lifts, Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.
Thunder Ridge — Wed Closed for Snow Sports machine groomed Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.
Titus Mountain — Wed 8:32a wet granular machine groomed 20 – 26 base 18 of 50 trails 36% open, 200 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Toggenburg — Wed 2:36p wet granular 14 – 42 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
West Mountain — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 15 – 42 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 5 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 1:20p loose granular machine groomed 24 – 35 base 65 of 87 trails 73% open, 17 miles, 199 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/15 12 – 20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 3:47p loose granular machine groomed 12 – 32 base 36 of 54 trails 67% open, 250 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat- Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Cascade XC — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 7 – 7 base 5 of 8 trails, 9 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:36a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 10 base 8 of 34 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lapland Lake XC — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 3 – 10 base 7 of 17 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 1 of 18 trails, 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:37a spring snow 1 – 5 base 18 of 18 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Wed 6:25a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 8 of 23 trails 35% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Big Boulder — Wed 7:20a variable machine groomed 12 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.
Blue Knob — Closed for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 15 miles, 154 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, Sat: 8a-9p; Sun 8a-4p Mar 15: Last day.
Camelback — Wed 9:23a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 50 base 37 of 38 trails 93% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p;Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Elk Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 8:30a – 10:00p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Hidden Valley — Wed 8:44a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Jack Frost — Wed 7:20a variable machine groomed 24 – 36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Liberty Mountain — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 13 of 16 trails 80% open, 75 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-5p; Mar 15: Last day.
Montage Mountain — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Mar 15: Last day.
Mount Pleasant — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 15: Last day.
Roundtop — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 15 – 24 base 15 of 19 trails, 79% open 6 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p; Mar 15: Last day.
Seven Springs — Wed 8:51a wet granular machine groomed 28 – 40 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4pThu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Shawnee Mountain — Wed 4:11p machine groomed 20 – 32 base 20 of 23 trails 85% open, 105 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Ski Big Bear — Wed 9:27a machine groomed 10 – 18 base 13 of 18 trails 72% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 15: Last day.
Ski Sawmill — Wed 11:46a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open Thu: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu/Sat/Sun.
Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Whitetail — Closed for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 7:42a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 30 base 24 of 71 trails 38% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 30 – 42 base 34 of 47 trails 72% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 38 of 50 trails 55% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 40 of 81 trails, 49% open 11 miles, 87 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 72 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 371 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Reopen 03/14 machine groomed 16 – 32 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 11: 10a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:50a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 18 base 15 of 50 trails 30% open, 8 miles, 75 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thurs-Sun.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Last Day: Mar 15.
Mount Snow — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 47 of 87 trails 81% open, 27 miles, 492 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 34 – 36 base 94 of 121 trails 78% open, 37 miles, 560 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 50 of 58 trails, 86% open 17 miles, 250 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch — Wed 3:52p machine groomed 14 – 52 base 37 of 78 trails 47% open, 28 miles, 295 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 72 of 116 trails, 62% open 29 miles, 386 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:46a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 74 of 99 trails 75% open, 558 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 61 base 98 of 111 trails 88% open, 48 miles, 438 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 22 – 37 base 10 of 24 trails 42% open, 20 miles, 58 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 15: Last day.
Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Woodstock XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|SOUTHEAST
|Maryland
Wisp — Closed for Snow Sports
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — Wed 12:43p packed powder machine groomed 30 – 42 base 9 of 12 trails 75% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 34 – 62 base 12 of 16 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon- Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Cataloochee — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 34 – 64 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Sugar Mountain — Wed 9:04p machine groomed 34 – 84 base 14 of 21 trails 65% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.
Wolf Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
|Tennessee
Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 11:50a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-7p Mar 15: Last day.
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Wed 11:53a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 4 of 8 trails 50% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p;Wed-Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p.
Massanutten — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 8 of 14 trails 57% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wintergreen — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu 9a-5p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
|West Virginia
Canaan Valley — Wed 8:30a frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 30 base 16 of 47 trails 34% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 15: Last day.
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:01a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 54 of 60 trails 89% open, 210 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Winterplace — Wed 8:50a machine groomed 18 – 38 base 17 of 27 trails 63% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
White Grass XC — Wed No Recent Information loose granular 1 – 1 base 2 of 45 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.