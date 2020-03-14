Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:39a 6 new powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 44 of 55 trails, 92% open, 637 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 9:05a 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 54 base 51 of 70 trails, 74% open, 592 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 80 base 76 of 103 trails, 74% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 5:18a 1 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 67 of 75 trails 89% open, 1500 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
Boreal — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
China Peak — Wed 9:44a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 34 base 15 of 54 trails 28% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 5:58a variable machine groomed 24 – 34 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:14a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 51 base 94 of 97 trails 98% open, 7 miles, 4706 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:49a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 25 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 1170 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed Reopen 03/15 24 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:15a 5 new powder machine groomed 47 – 50 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 2:53p machine groomed 78 – 78 base 30 of 154 trails, 19% open 1 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Shasta — Wed 9:50a spring snow machine groomed 34 – 34 base 14 of 32 trails 69% open, 219 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 15: Last day Open Fri-Sun.
Northstar — Wed 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 49 base 91 of 100 trails 91% open, 2779 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:15a 4 new powder machine groomed 12 – 67 base 41 of 46 trails, 89% open, 2000 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 3:00a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 32 trails 67% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails 47% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 6:01a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:34a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 – 83 base 74 of 158 trails, 47% open, 13 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 32 – 75 base 101 of 103 trails 98% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 9:54a 2 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Closed for Snow Sports
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 15 – 21 base 1517 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 9:21a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 65 base 29 of 31 trails 93% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 7:57a powder machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 29 – 55 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 11:30a 4 new powder machine groomed 56 – 61 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:14a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 91 base 52 of 52 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
Kelly Canyon — Wed 11:02a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 26 – 40 base Sat: 9:30a-9:30p Mar 14: Last day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 7:45a 3 new powder machine groomed 81 – 103 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/14 78 – 78 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Pebble Creek — Wed 11:05a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 11:09a machine groomed 98 – 102 base 20 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 8 new powder machine groomed 63 – 115 base 92 of 92 trails, 2 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Silver Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 67 – 80 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Sun Valley — Wed 6:21a 1 new machine groomed 33 – 55 base 107 of 121 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 5:29a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 – 82 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:07a 2 new variable machine groomed 85 – 85 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 8:43a 4 new machine groomed 57 – 57 base 36 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 90% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Ashland — Reopen TBA Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:29a 5 new powder machine groomed 89 – 99 base 101 of 101 trails 4323 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:55a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 111 – 165 base 87 of 87 trails 11 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 7:59a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 60 base 57 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 4 of 6 lifts, 67% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 12:25p 14- 18 new powder machine groomed 61 – 109 base 82 of 89 trails, 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed 8:55a 4 new machine groomed 72 – 86 base 26 of 26 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:39a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 123 – 123 base 84 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed 8:23a packed powder machine groomed 8 – 13 base 8 of 10 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 80% open, Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 29: Last day.
Mission Ridge — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 46 – 64 base 54 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:14a 1 new machine groomed 173 – 203 base 38 of 38 trails 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 58 – 96 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Stevens Pass — Wed 9:08a 3 new machine groomed 114 – 114 base 52 of 52 trails 11 of 13 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 14/15: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:01a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 77 base 80 of 83 trails, 16 of 26 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:03a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 90 – 105 base 24 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 9:14a 6 new machine groomed 83 – 141 base 29 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 62% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 9:10a powder machine groomed 126 – 126 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:42a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 12 of 35 trails 34% open, 1 of 4 lifts Mon,Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 13-23: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon: Mar 29: Last Day.
Big White — Wed 6:08a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 104 – 122 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:14a powder machine groomed 152 – 152 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 61 – 123 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 12:31p machine groomed 118 – 152 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 9:18a powder machine groomed 53 – 64 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Kicking Horse — Wed 4:37a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 81 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Kimberley — Wed 4:11a 6 new variable machine groomed 55 – 55 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:19a powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:20a powder 216 – 216 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:25a packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:28a hard packed machine groomed 119 – 156 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:32a packed powder machine groomed 75 – 105 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:53a 4 new powder machine groomed 37 – 57 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:40a machine groomed 94 – 167 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:15a 5 new powder machine groomed 44 – 100 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:36a powder machine groomed 59 – 109 base 43 of 75 trails 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 12:28p packed powder machine groomed 98 – 133 base 26 of 35 trails, 74% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 12:23p 9 new packed powder machine groomed 71 – 95 base 132 of 133 trails 99% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 78 – 87 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 13 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-7p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 102 – 102 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 23 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:49a 2 new machine groomed 120 – 120 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon, Tue, Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Wed, Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed 7:52a variable machine groomed 9 – 9 base 4 of 12 trails, 33% open 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 22: Last day.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 9:44a hard packed machine groomed 12 – 12 base 98 of 141 trails, 70% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 14: 8:30a-8:30p.
Le Massif — Wed 7:54a 15 new powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 29: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Wed 9:52a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 43 of 42 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 9:55a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-10p; Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 9:59a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 25 trails 76% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mont Orford — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 61 trails, 23% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 10:07a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:18a 13 new powder machine groomed 7 – 11 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 20 trails 55% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: 12p-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:35a loose granular 24 – 39 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 22 miles, 202 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 10:10a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 31 of 52 trails, 60% open 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:45p Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat: 8:30a-3:45p Sun: 9a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 10:15a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 35 trails 63% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 10:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 28 of 37 trails 76% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 7:13a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 11 miles, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 6:41a 1 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 57 of 102 trails 56% open, 526 acres, 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 9:27a 14 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.
versant Avila — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.
Vorlage — Wed 10:36a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 16 of 18 trails, 89% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9:30a-9p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 9:35a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 22: Last day.
Blue Mountain — Wed 5:00a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 38 of 43 trails 88% open, 346 acres, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 10:15a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 22: Last day.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Chicopee — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 10:17a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Glen Eden — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open 2 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Mar 15-21: 9a-6p Mar 29: Last day.
Hockley Valley — Wed 10:24a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 10:25a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 29: Last day.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 10:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 5 of 6 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 22: Last day.
Loch Lomond — Wed 10:04a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun: 10a-5p.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 10:39a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 30 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p:Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 16: 9a-5p.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 10:28a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 9:40a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 5 of 14 trails, 36% open 2 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Snow Valley — Wed 10:32a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 1:37p machine groomed 8 – 8 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 13: 9a-4p; Mar 29: Last day.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 12:44p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 12:34p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 2 – 43 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 10:08a machine groomed 9 – 9 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29: Last day Open Tue-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:39a 7 new powder machine groomed 42 – 120 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:53a packed powder machine groomed 70 – 79 base 141 of 145 trails 97% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 10:36a powder machine groomed 62 – 62 base 74 of 79 trails, 94% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:12a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 127 of 145 trails, 88% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:29a powder machine groomed 43 – 121 base 72 of 76 trails 95% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 6:59a packed powder machine groomed 87 – 167 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:20a 6 new powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 16 of 18 trails, 97 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.