Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:39a 6 new powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 44 of 55 trails, 92% open, 637 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 9:05a 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 54 base 51 of 70 trails, 74% open, 592 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 80 base 76 of 103 trails, 74% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 5:18a 1 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 67 of 75 trails 89% open, 1500 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

China Peak — Wed 9:44a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 34 base 15 of 54 trails 28% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 5:58a variable machine groomed 24 – 34 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:14a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 51 base 94 of 97 trails 98% open, 7 miles, 4706 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 6:49a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 25 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 1170 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed Reopen 03/15 24 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 6:15a 5 new powder machine groomed 47 – 50 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 2:53p machine groomed 78 – 78 base 30 of 154 trails, 19% open 1 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Shasta — Wed 9:50a spring snow machine groomed 34 – 34 base 14 of 32 trails 69% open, 219 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 15: Last day Open Fri-Sun.

Northstar — Wed 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 49 base 91 of 100 trails 91% open, 2779 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:15a 4 new powder machine groomed 12 – 67 base 41 of 46 trails, 89% open, 2000 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed 3:00a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 32 trails 67% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails 47% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 6:01a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:34a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 – 83 base 74 of 158 trails, 47% open, 13 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 32 – 75 base 101 of 103 trails 98% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 9:54a 2 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski — Closed for Snow Sports

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 15 – 21 base 1517 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 9:21a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 65 base 29 of 31 trails 93% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:57a powder machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 29 – 55 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 11:30a 4 new powder machine groomed 56 – 61 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:14a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 91 base 52 of 52 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Kelly Canyon — Wed 11:02a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 26 – 40 base Sat: 9:30a-9:30p Mar 14: Last day.

Lookout Pass — Wed 7:45a 3 new powder machine groomed 81 – 103 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/14 78 – 78 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Pebble Creek — Wed 11:05a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 11:09a machine groomed 98 – 102 base 20 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 8 new powder machine groomed 63 – 115 base 92 of 92 trails, 2 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Silver Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 67 – 80 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Sun Valley — Wed 6:21a 1 new machine groomed 33 – 55 base 107 of 121 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 5:29a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 – 82 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:07a 2 new variable machine groomed 85 – 85 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Hoodoo — Wed 8:43a 4 new machine groomed 57 – 57 base 36 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 90% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Ashland — Reopen TBA Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:29a 5 new powder machine groomed 89 – 99 base 101 of 101 trails 4323 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:55a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 111 – 165 base 87 of 87 trails 11 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 7:59a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 60 base 57 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 4 of 6 lifts, 67% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 12:25p 14- 18 new powder machine groomed 61 – 109 base 82 of 89 trails, 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood — Wed 8:55a 4 new machine groomed 72 – 86 base 26 of 26 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:39a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 123 – 123 base 84 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed 8:23a packed powder machine groomed 8 – 13 base 8 of 10 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 80% open, Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mission Ridge — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 46 – 64 base 54 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:14a 1 new machine groomed 173 – 203 base 38 of 38 trails 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 58 – 96 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass — Wed 9:08a 3 new machine groomed 114 – 114 base 52 of 52 trails 11 of 13 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 14/15: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:01a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 77 base 80 of 83 trails, 16 of 26 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:03a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 90 – 105 base 24 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 9:14a 6 new machine groomed 83 – 141 base 29 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 62% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 9:10a powder machine groomed 126 – 126 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p/4p-9p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:42a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 12 of 35 trails 34% open, 1 of 4 lifts Mon,Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 13-23: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon: Mar 29: Last Day.

Big White — Wed 6:08a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 104 – 122 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:14a powder machine groomed 152 – 152 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 61 – 123 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 12:31p machine groomed 118 – 152 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:18a powder machine groomed 53 – 64 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 4:37a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 81 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Kimberley — Wed 4:11a 6 new variable machine groomed 55 – 55 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:19a powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:20a powder 216 – 216 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:25a packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:28a hard packed machine groomed 119 – 156 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:32a packed powder machine groomed 75 – 105 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:53a 4 new powder machine groomed 37 – 57 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed 4:40a machine groomed 94 – 167 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:15a 5 new powder machine groomed 44 – 100 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:36a powder machine groomed 59 – 109 base 43 of 75 trails 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 12:28p packed powder machine groomed 98 – 133 base 26 of 35 trails, 74% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 12:23p 9 new packed powder machine groomed 71 – 95 base 132 of 133 trails 99% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 78 – 87 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 13 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-7p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 102 – 102 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 23 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:49a 2 new machine groomed 120 – 120 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon, Tue, Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Wed, Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge — Wed 7:52a variable machine groomed 9 – 9 base 4 of 12 trails, 33% open 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 9:44a hard packed machine groomed 12 – 12 base 98 of 141 trails, 70% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 14: 8:30a-8:30p.

Le Massif — Wed 7:54a 15 new powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 29: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed 9:52a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 43 of 42 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 9:55a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-10p; Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 9:59a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 25 trails 76% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 61 trails, 23% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 10:07a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:18a 13 new powder machine groomed 7 – 11 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 20 trails 55% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: 12p-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:35a loose granular 24 – 39 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 22 miles, 202 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 10:10a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 31 of 52 trails, 60% open 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:45p Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat: 8:30a-3:45p Sun: 9a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 10:15a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 35 trails 63% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Olympia — Wed 10:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 28 of 37 trails 76% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 7:13a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 11 miles, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 6:41a 1 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 57 of 102 trails 56% open, 526 acres, 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Wed 9:27a 14 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p Mar 14: 8:30a-5p.

Vorlage — Wed 10:36a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 16 of 18 trails, 89% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9:30a-9p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 9:35a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:00a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 38 of 43 trails 88% open, 346 acres, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed 10:15a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 22: Last day.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Chicopee — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 10:17a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 4 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open 2 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Mar 15-21: 9a-6p Mar 29: Last day.

Hockley Valley — Wed 10:24a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 10:25a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 29: Last day.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 10:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 5 of 6 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 22: Last day.

Loch Lomond — Wed 10:04a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 10:39a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 30 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p:Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 16: 9a-5p.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 10:28a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed 9:40a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 5 of 14 trails, 36% open 2 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley — Wed 10:32a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 1:37p machine groomed 8 – 8 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 13: 9a-4p; Mar 29: Last day.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 12:44p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 12:34p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 2 – 43 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 10:08a machine groomed 9 – 9 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29: Last day Open Tue-Sun.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:39a 7 new powder machine groomed 42 – 120 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:53a packed powder machine groomed 70 – 79 base 141 of 145 trails 97% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 10:36a powder machine groomed 62 – 62 base 74 of 79 trails, 94% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:12a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 127 of 145 trails, 88% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:29a powder machine groomed 43 – 121 base 72 of 76 trails 95% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 6:59a packed powder machine groomed 87 – 167 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:20a 6 new powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 16 of 18 trails, 97 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

