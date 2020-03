By The Associated Press

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saturday, Mar. 21 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Winding Trails XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Maine

Mt Abram — Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Peak — Reopen TBA

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:16a frozen granular 17 – 22 base 15 of 38 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

Carters Bethel XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Carters Oxford XC — Operating, no details

Pineland Farms XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Massachusetts

Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports

Maple Corner Farm XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Notchview Reservation XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Cranmore — Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Reopen TBA

Pats Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:56a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 22 base 11 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Dartmouth XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Eastman XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Franconia XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Glen Trails XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson XC — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 3 – 12 base 11 of 59 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Nordic Skier XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New Jersey

High Point XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Reopen TBA

Gore Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Closed for Snow Sports

Labrador Mountain — Reopen TBA

McCauley — Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill — Reopen TBA

Royal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Reopen TBA

Swain — Closed for Snow Sports

Titus Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Toggenburg — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports

Woods Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Fahnestock Winter Park XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Mountain Trails XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Pineridge XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania

Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Reopen 04/04

Ski Sawmill — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Bromley Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Killington — Reopen TBA

Pico — Closed for Snow Sports

Stratton Mountain — Reopen TBA

Sugarbush — Reopen TBA

Blueberry Lake XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Bolton Valley XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Grafton Trails XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Okemo Nordic Center — Closed for Snow Sports

Oles XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Rikert XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Viking Nordic XC — Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST Virginia

Bryce Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

White Grass XC — Closed for Snow Sports

