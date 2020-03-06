SLU seeks revenge on UNO

Southeastern Louisiana (8-22, 5-14) vs. New Orleans (8-21, 4-15)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans goes for the season sweep over Southeastern Louisiana after winning the previous matchup in Hammond. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Privateers shot 52.8 percent from the field while holding Southeastern Louisiana to just 41 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Orleans’ Bryson Robinson has averaged 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Troy Green has put up 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Lions, Ty Brewer has averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Green has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all New Orleans field goals over the last three games. Green has accounted for 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-20 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 76.

SHARING THE BURDEN: New Orleans is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-21 when fewer than five Privateers players score in double-figures.

FEWER TURNOVERS: The New Orleans offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

