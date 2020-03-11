Listen Live Sports

SMU faces Temple in AAC tourney

March 11, 2020 7:45 am
 
No. 10 seed Temple (14-17, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed SMU (19-11, 9-9)

American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple is set to square off against SMU in the first round of the AAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 8, when the Owls shot 59.3 percent from the field while limiting SMU’s shooters to just 44.8 percent en route to the 97-90 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Alani Moore II and Monty Scott have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kendric Davis has directly created 42 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. SMU has 38 assists on 64 field goals (59.4 percent) over its past three contests while Temple has assists on 44 of 59 field goals (74.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent this year. That rate is the 25th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Temple stands at just 25.9 percent (ranked 253rd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

