South Alabama 58, Texas State 54

TEXAS STATE (20-11)

Small 3-6 0-1 7, Terry 2-5 2-3 6, Adams 3-5 0-0 6, M.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Pearson 3-14 0-1 7, Harrell 5-6 0-1 13, Asberry 1-6 2-2 5, Sule 4-6 0-0 8, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Tennial 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-49 6-10 54.

SOUTH ALABAMA (20-11)

Ajayi 2-7 0-0 4, Mitchell 6-11 2-3 14, Locure 0-3 0-0 0, Lott 8-14 0-0 16, McGee 1-5 2-4 4, Fox 4-9 2-2 12, Pettway 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 3-4 0-0 6, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 6-9 58.

Halftime_South Alabama 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 6-22 (Harrell 3-3, Small 1-1, Asberry 1-5, Pearson 1-10, M.Davis 0-1, Adams 0-2), South Alabama 2-14 (Fox 2-5, Mitchell 0-1, Ajayi 0-2, Locure 0-3, McGee 0-3). Rebounds_Texas State 28 (Sule 7), South Alabama 31 (Mitchell 12). Assists_Texas State 12 (Small, Harrell 3), South Alabama 8 (Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_Texas State 13, South Alabama 15. A_3,319 (10,041).

