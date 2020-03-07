South Florida 61, SMU 60

SMU (19-11)

Chargois 8-14 3-7 20, Mike 3-10 4-7 12, Bandoumel 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-6 0-0 3, Jolly 4-8 6-10 17, Hunt 2-5 2-4 6, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jasey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 15-28 60.

SOUTH FLORIDA (14-17)

Maricevic 7-9 0-1 14, Castaneda 2-5 0-0 5, Collins 2-11 11-15 15, Rideau 5-15 0-0 12, Brown 2-9 3-3 7, Durr 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Chaplin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 16-23 61.

Halftime_SMU 27-24. 3-Point Goals_SMU 7-27 (Jolly 3-5, Mike 2-6, Davis 1-4, Chargois 1-5, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3), South Florida 3-20 (Rideau 2-5, Castaneda 1-4, Dawson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Collins 0-3, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_SMU 44 (Mike 12), South Florida 32 (Collins, Brown 6). Assists_SMU 13 (Chargois, Davis 3), South Florida 9 (Rideau 6). Total Fouls_SMU 20, South Florida 19.

