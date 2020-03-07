Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Florida 61, SMU 60

March 7, 2020 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

SMU (19-11)

Chargois 8-14 3-7 20, Mike 3-10 4-7 12, Bandoumel 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-6 0-0 3, Jolly 4-8 6-10 17, Hunt 2-5 2-4 6, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jasey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 15-28 60.

SOUTH FLORIDA (14-17)

Maricevic 7-9 0-1 14, Castaneda 2-5 0-0 5, Collins 2-11 11-15 15, Rideau 5-15 0-0 12, Brown 2-9 3-3 7, Durr 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Chaplin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 16-23 61.

Halftime_SMU 27-24. 3-Point Goals_SMU 7-27 (Jolly 3-5, Mike 2-6, Davis 1-4, Chargois 1-5, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3), South Florida 3-20 (Rideau 2-5, Castaneda 1-4, Dawson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Collins 0-3, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_SMU 44 (Mike 12), South Florida 32 (Collins, Brown 6). Assists_SMU 13 (Chargois, Davis 3), South Florida 9 (Rideau 6). Total Fouls_SMU 20, South Florida 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in