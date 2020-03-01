Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Florida beats Temple 64-58

March 1, 2020 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Brown posted 13 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Temple 64-58 on Sunday.

Michael Durr had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for South Florida (13-16, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Antun Maricevic had 10 points.

Quinton Rose had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (14-15, 6-10). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

South Florida plays Cincinnati at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Tulsa at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War