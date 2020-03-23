Listen Live Sports

Southeast Missouri hires K-State’s Korn as hoops coach

March 23, 2020 5:11 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Southeast Missouri hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its new basketball coach Monday.

Korn had spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, the past four as an assistant coach, helping the school to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular-season two years ago. Most of his work has been with post players, including Dean Wade, who was a back-to-back first-team all-conference selection.

Redhawks athletic director Brady Barke said Korn signed a five-year contract through the 2025 season.

Korn, who also has worked at Southern Illinois and Missouri State, takes over for Rick Ray. He was fired after going 51-104 over five seasons, including a 7-24 mark this past season.

