Southern Cal 66, Colorado 55

COLORADO (16-13)

Tuitele 3-10 4-6 10, Whittaker 2-5 4-4 8, Caylao-Do 0-5 2-2 2, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Kulinska 1-3 1-2 3, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Volcy 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 0-3 0-0 0, Hollingshed 1-7 0-0 2, Knight 7-11 6-8 20, Sherrod 4-13 2-4 10, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 19-26 55

SOUTHERN CAL (16-13)

Overbeck 5-7 0-0 10, Pili 6-11 7-9 20, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Rogers 6-16 7-8 20, White 0-0 2-2 2, Jackson 4-6 0-0 8, Miura 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 16-19 66

Colorado 11 6 20 18 — 55 Southern Cal 11 18 20 17 — 66

3-Point Goals_Colorado 0-12 (Tuitele 0-2, Whittaker 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Hollingshed 0-4, Knight 0-2, Sherrod 0-1), Southern Cal 4-13 (Overbeck 0-1, Pili 1-2, Caldwell 0-2, Rogers 1-3, Miura 2-5). Assists_Colorado 8 (Sherrod 5), Southern Cal 14 (Caldwell 4). Fouled Out_Colorado Whittaker. Rebounds_Colorado 40 (Tuitele 4-7), Southern Cal 30 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls_Colorado 20, Southern Cal 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,227.

