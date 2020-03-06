Southern Miss, Middle Tenn. meet in conference play

Southern Miss (9-21, 5-12) vs. Middle Tennessee (7-23, 3-14)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Middle Tennessee in a CUSA matchup. Each team is coming off of a home loss this past Wednesday. Middle Tennessee lost 60-56 to UTEP, while Southern Miss fell 72-57 to Rice.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Eagles are led by Tyler Stevenson and LaDavius Draine. Stevenson is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while Draine is putting up 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Raiders have been led by seniors C.J. Jones and Antonio Green, who have combined to score 28.2 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Draine has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. Draine has 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 65.

COMING UP SHORT: Southern Miss has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 71.8 points during those contests. Middle Tennessee has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 76.3.

TIGHTENING UP: Middle Tennessee’s defense has forced 14.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17.7 takeaways over its last three games.

