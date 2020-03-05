Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74

TEXAS SOUTHERN (15-15)

Baldwin 4-7 0-0 9, Ewing 4-4 2-2 10, Brigham 1-1 3-3 5, Etienne 2-6 1-3 7, Jones 4-11 4-4 15, Hopkins 5-9 6-6 16, Ja’Ma.Redus 1-6 3-5 5, Tshisumpa 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Lumpkin 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 2-2 2, Granger 0-0 0-0 0, McClelland 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 23-50 21-25 74.

SOUTHERN U. (15-15)

Kuljuhovic 2-4 6-6 10, D.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Bradford 2-5 3-4 8, Lee 7-10 2-2 17, Shivers 3-5 5-8 13, Burns 6-8 3-5 15, Saddler 4-6 1-2 9, Brooks 0-3 5-6 5, Baggs 1-1 0-0 2, Rollins 2-2 0-0 6, Mack 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-47 25-33 89.

Halftime_Southern U. 51-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 7-15 (Jones 3-8, Etienne 2-2, Baldwin 1-1, McClelland 1-1, Andrews 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-1), Southern U. 6-16 (Rollins 2-2, Shivers 2-2, Lee 1-3, Bradford 1-4, Blake 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Burns 0-1, Kuljuhovic 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Southern 20 (Hopkins 4), Southern U. 30 (D.Williams, Shivers, Burns 5). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Ja’Ma.Redus 3), Southern U. 15 (Saddler 8). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 22, Southern U. 22. A_4,672 (7,500).

