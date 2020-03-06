Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

March 6, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 43 29 5 5 4 67 152 108
Peoria 43 30 8 1 4 65 139 100
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Huntsville 44 26 14 2 2 56 134 114
Pensacola 43 22 10 8 3 55 115 102
Evansville 44 24 14 3 3 54 143 141
Birmingham 43 16 21 4 2 38 116 151
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153
Quad City 41 15 19 5 2 37 111 131
Roanoke 44 15 22 5 2 37 105 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army